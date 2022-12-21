What is the best moveset for Coballion in Pokemon GO?

Cobalion is Pokemon GO's current 5-Star Raid Boss. With this development, many players may seek to add one to their collection for the sake of filling out the Pokedex or to take on the game's competitive Battle League arena.

Given how different GO's battle system is compared to the rest of the franchise, building a certain creature also requires an alternate approach. The mobile game has real-time battles, so players always need to focus on durability and pick their moves carefully.

Thankfully, Cobalion is quite decent in the current competitive scene in Pokemon GO while also being a solid choice in Raid Battles. Thanks to various factors, Cobalion is very much worth the effort of obtaining. Here's how players should build their Cobalion in the game.

Cobalion in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the Steel and Fighting-type

Cobalion (pictured center) along with its cohorts in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Cobalion is its typing. Cobalion possesses the rare type combination of Steel and Fighting. This combination of elements is only shared by Lucario, making it quite a unique occurrence. This also gives Cobalion great coverage in both offensive and defensive scenarios, thanks to the Steel typing's amazing list of resistances.

Cobalion's stats are balanced well, with each being within 30 points of the others and two being over base 200. Cobalion's best stat in Pokemon GO is its Defense of 229, with its lowest being its Attack at 192. With its Stamina stat sitting securely in the middle, players can use Cobalion as a safe switch in the mid-game and also as a late-game sweeper.

As for the various potential move combinations one can use, many opt for Fighting-type attacks, with Double Kick as the Fast Attack and Scared Sword as the Charged Attack. This is a solid moveset for baiting shields from an opponent, but many players may feel a bit helpless when doubling up on attacks belonging to a single elemental type.

For this reason, players may want to gather the required resources to unlock a second Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. They can fill this slot with coverage options like Iron Head or Stone Edge. While Stone Edge works great for dispatching Fire-type opponents, Iron Head benefits from the same-type attack bonus (STAB).

When using Cobalion in Pokemon GO's Battle League, it's important to be aware of the Pokemon that can counter it. Since it is mostly used in the Ultra League, players should not encounter threats like Reshiram or Pheromosa very often. However, they should keep an eye out for Gliscor, Swampert, and Charizard, as they have the potential to deal high amounts of supercharged burst damage.

Overall, Cobalion is an amazing contender in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. With its high stats and excellent typing, the Pokemon is an amazing pick for players in need of a defensive Steel-type or an offensive Fighting-type.

