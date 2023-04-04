What is the best moveset for Exeggutor in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Exeggutor has appeared in Pokemon GO's 3-star raids as part of the Spring Into Spring event. This has led players to acquire the Psychic/Grass-type creature in large volumes without even evolving it from Exeggcute.

But how great is this Pocket Monster in battle? To be frank, it doesn't have widespread appeal in the PvE/PvP meta, but it can fill a niche role effectively.

Exeggutor can perform particularly well in low to mid-tier raids, ranging from one to three stars, though it begins to falter somewhat once brought into higher-tier raids. In Pokemon GO's Battle League, the creature has some niche playability in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

If players are dedicated to using Exeggutor in their team lineup, they'll want to optimize its moveset.

Optimal movesets for Exeggutor in Pokemon GO in PvE and PvP

Exeggutor can utilize a good attack stat and pump out respectable damage with the right moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Psychic/Grass-type creature in Pokemon GO, Exeggutor naturally benefits from using moves of the same type. This is due to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which enhances damage output when a move and its user's type match.

With this in mind, Exeggutor can battle as a pure Psychic or Grass-type fighter, particularly in PvE situations like raids, gym assaults, and gym defense. However, when it comes to PvP, it's best for Exeggutor to diversify its moveset to account for opponents of different type combinations.

Here are the recommended movesets for Exeggutor in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Confusion and Psychic or Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

- Confusion and Psychic or Bullet Seed and Solar Beam PvP - Confusion, Seed Bomb, and Psychic

With the movesets listed above, Exeggutor can perform quite well for itself in both PvE and PvP battles, even if it can't measure up to some other Pocket Monsters.

Its PvE moveset allows it to perform as either a Psychic or Grass-type attacker, giving it the ability to take on opponents based on what foe it's lining up against. However, it's best to branch out in PvP since trainers won't know their foes until they appear. Without that added foresight, players will want to utilize both Psychic and Grass-type moves to be successful.

By combining the steady energy generation of Confusion with the quality damage and shield-baiting of Psychic and Seed Bomb, Exeggutor should be in good shape when it steps into the Battle League arena.

With a combined Psychic/Grass-type assault, Exeggutor should be able to deal with Fighting, Water, Poison, Ground, and Rock-type opponents, giving it a quality type effectiveness coverage.

In truth, Exeggutor may not measure up to its Alolan counterpart in Pokemon GO, but it can still perform in a decent capacity in battles. Trainers won't want to rely heavily on it. However, protecting its vulnerabilities to various elemental types (particularly Bug-type moves) is advised to ensure that it can stay in the fight and avoid taking too much super-effective damage.

Exeggutor doesn't have the best HP/durability, particularly among its PvP peers, so players will want to cover its bases as best they can to keep it upright for the entirety of a battle.

