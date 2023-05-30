What is the best moveset for Houndoom in Pokemon GO?

Thanks to Pokemon GO's Rising Shadows event, trainers have been able to capture plenty of Houndour and evolve them into Houndoom. This Dark/Fire-type creature from Pokemon's second generation of games has a quality attack stat despite not having the best durability. However, it has the benefit of Mega Evolving to vastly improve its combat performance for a short time.

In most situations in Pokemon GO, Houndoom performs best in PvE situations, like raids and Team GO Rocket battles. However, it also has niche applications in PvP, typically within the Great League.

However, if Pokemon GO fans want to use Houndoom in battles, it's a good idea to outfit it with the best moveset for the job.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended movesets for Houndoom in Pokemon GO as of May 2023

As a Dark/Fire-type species in Pokemon GO, Houndoom naturally benefits from using Dark and Fire-type moves due to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). These attacks serve it well in both PvE and PvP since STAB provides additional damage output.

Unfortunately, Houndoom isn't capable of using moves outside of its elemental types, with the exception of Return if it is purified from a Shadow Form. This somewhat limits its capabilities in the larger strategy of elemental type matchups. However, if players are smart about how they formulate their team, they can minimize Houndoom's relative inflexibility in this regard.

Here are the recommended movesets for Houndoom in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Snarl and Foul Play or Snarl and Flamethrower

- Snarl and Foul Play or Snarl and Flamethrower PvP - Snarl, Flamethrower, and Crunch or Fire Fang, Flamethrower and Crunch

Although Snarl and Fire Fang aren't exactly high-damaging moves in Pokemon GO, they do generate a considerable amount of energy. This allows Houndoom to fire off attacks like Flamethrower and Crunch more often, which should present the bulk of Houndoom's damage output.

Obviously, this can be a bit of an issue in PvP situations where enemy targets can utilize shields to protect themselves. However, with the right allies at its side, trainers should be able to bait shields away from opposing Pokemon and then send in Houndoom to deal some solid damage.

Though Houndoom does have the ability to counter many different enemy types, including Ghost, Psychic, Steel, Grass, and Bug-types, its lack of stamina and defensive stats makes it a risky pick in both PvE and PvP. It may be considered something of a glass cannon pick, though Mega Evolution assists Houndoom immensely.

While standard Houndoom may struggle from time to time, Mega Houndoom can truly shine in both raids and in PvP formats that permit Mega Evolutions. The latter situations are fairly rare, but it never hurts to have a Houndoom ready to Mega Evolve in the event that they occur.

Despite being a risky pick, Houndoom can still yield plenty of rewards and wins when used wisely. However, trainers should be just as considerate towards the Pokemon on Houndoom's team as they are when considering the creature's moveset. With the right moves and teammates, Houndoom can still flourish.

