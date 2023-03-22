What is the best moveset for Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

With Thundurus being Pokemon GO's next Five-Star Raid Boss and the subject of the upcoming Raid Hour, a lot of players have their focus set on it. With the creature being so accessible, many trainers may want to use it in the mobile game's competitive Battle League or in other raids and PvE fights.

However, as a lot of players know, winning battles in Pokemon GO requires more than just the use of a strong Pocket Monster. A fair bit of game knowledge is also needed.

Whether the player has picked a powerful Legendary Pokemon like Thundurus or a common strategic pick like Pidgeot, having information about the creature they are using is key.

So, what should players know about Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about using Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Thundurus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a creature before using it in any serious capacity in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster. This means it only has two weaknesses: Ice and Rock-type attacks. However, the catalog of powerful creatures that can hit these weaknesses can be a bit overwhelming in higher tiers.

Shifting the attention toward Incarnate Forme Thundurus' stat spread, the Pocket Monster has a high attack stat. However, this does not mean that it is a glass cannon. Its bulk stats are on par with other common creatures in Ultra and even Master League.

When it comes to an optimal moveset for Incarnate Forme Thundurus, the best fast attack is Thunder Shock. While Astonish is a great move, it is much slower than Thunder Shock and does not benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus. It also generates significantly lesser energy per use.

Thunder is the best choice for a charged attack. For the daring few looking to get serious and max out their Incarnate Forme Thundurus, using Brick Break in the second charged attack slot is a good idea, as it has a type advantage against Ice-type foes.

Sadly, the current landscape of Pokemon GO's metagame does not favor Thundurus. Nevertheless, there is still an undeniable amount of players who will want to use this creature in the game's competitive Battle League.

Overall, Thundurus is a great choice in the game, thanks to its offensive ability and the fact that it has only two weaknesses. However, the current Incarnate Forme fails to perform compared to its Therian counterpart. While the Therian Forme does have much better offensive stats, it lacks the balance that the Incarnate variant provides, leaving the creature in a bit of a limbo state.

