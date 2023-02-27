What is the best moveset for Kyogre in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

In Pokemon GO, Kyogre is among the most formidable legendary creatures you can encounter. The Pocket Monster possesses both impressive stats and potent moves, giving it the potential to overpower its enemies. The Water-type legendary fighter originated from the Hoenn region and can reach a maximum CP of 4652 in the game.

Boasting impressive Pokemon GO stats of 270 Attack, 228 Defense, and 205 Stamina, Kyogre is a force to be reckoned with. You won't see this Pokemon in the Great or Ultra Leagues too often, however, it proves to be a valuable asset in the Master League or when taking on five-star raids.

To harness its full potential, it's vital to equip it with the best moveset in Pokemon GO. Keep reading to learn more about Kyogre's most effective moves in the game.

Pokemon GO guide: How to win with Kyogre (February 2023)

Kyogre is a legendary Water-type Pokemon, and due to its type-setting, the monster performs weakly against Electric and Grass-type moves while resisting Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks fairly well.

With that being said, the Pocket Monster possesses incredibly potent attacks in its moveset. From powerful Fast Moves to dependable Charged Moves, Kyogre has everything in its arsenal.

Kyogre's Fast Moves in Pokemon GO

Water-type Fast Moves

Waterfall = 12 damage, 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn)

Selecting a Fast Move for Kyogre is not a difficult decision as it is limited to Waterfall, which means any of the said creature you acquire will have this attack. The crucial part is choosing an effective Charged Attack moveset to go with Waterfall in Pokemon GO, as this is where the critter's true potential lies.

Kyogre Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO

Water-type Charged Attacks

Hydro Pump = 130 damage, 75 energy

= 130 damage, 75 energy Origin Pulse = 130 damage, 60 energy

= 130 damage, 60 energy Surf = 65 damage, 40 energy

Ice-type Charged Attacks

Blizzard = 140 damage, 75 energy

Electric-type Charged Attacks

Thunder = 100 damage and 60 energy

A total of five Charged Attacks are available for Kyogre to learn. It's crucial to keep in mind that its Fast Move, Waterfall, doesn't generate a significant amount of energy. Hence, it's advisable to choose those that don't require excessive energy, such as Surf, which is one of the better options among the five.

However, the other four attacks require more energy to execute in combat. Nevertheless, Kyogre has a robust defense, allowing it to endure enemy attacks and unleash these powerful moves.

As a result, Thunder and Origin Pulse are superior choices. While the latter is an excellent option, it would make Kyogre a completely Water-type move Pokemon, which may not be desirable to some players.

You will have to choose between the two options, and we suggest Origin Pulse as the superior choice, provided you can include a Water-type Pocket Monster on your team.

For Kyogre in Pokemon GO, the optimal moves to use are Waterfall for Fast Attacks, along with Origin Pulse and Surf for Charged Attacks. That said, the moveset that inflicts the most damage per second (DPS) is a combination of Waterfall and Surf (15.48 DPS).

All of its Water-type Fast and Charged Attacks have the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) potential, so using those attacks will inflict boosted damage on the opponent.

