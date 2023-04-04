What is the best moveset for Lopunny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

With the release of the Spring into Spring event in Pokemon GO, players now have the opportunity to encounter new wild Pokemon and battle against new Raid Bosses, including Mega Lopunny. While many trainers may be excited to add this creature to their collection, it's important to remember that success in battles requires strategy and an understanding of the creature's strengths and weaknesses.

Players cannot simply add a creature to their battle team and expect immediate success since it requires a certain level of game knowledge and strategy to effectively use any creature in Pokemon GO.

Using Lopunny in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the pure Normal-type

Lopunny as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you should know about any creature before using it in combat is its elemental typing. Lopunny is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, which means that it takes super-effective damage from Fighting-type attacks, while mitigating the damage it receives from Ghost-type attacks.

Analyzing Lopunny's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the creature's highest stat is its Defense clocking in at an above-average 194. This is followed closely by its Stamina of 163. This leaves Lopunny slightly weaker on the attacking side of the spectrum. However, this hammers out a great niche for Lopunny as a great lead for baiting shields.

Turning the attention towards potential movesets for Lopunny, accommodations must be made for the creature as it serves a very specific niche. For a Fast Attack, Pound is the best option. This is thanks to the move's fast use time as well as the same-type attack bonus. However, a niche does exist for Double Kick as it generates slightly more energy.

When it comes to selecting a charged attack for Lopunny, you should consider whether you plan on maxing it out to give it a second charged attack. If you only have access to one slot, it would be best to fill it with Hyper Beam as it maximizes Lopunny's damage output.

However, if you want to max out your Lopunny, it would be best to use the first slot for Fire Punch, then unlock Hyper Beam with the second. Maxing out your Lopunny in Pokemon GO also makes Double Kick much more viable as this build is made for spamming Charged Attacks and baiting shields.

In summary, the best moveset for Lopunny in Pokemon GO is Double Kick, Fire Punch, and Hyper Beam if you have the resources to unlock the second move slot. If not, using Pound and Hyper Beam is the next best choice.

