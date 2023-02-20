What is the best moveset for Regirock in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

As the ongoing Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn has brought a lot of excitement around the region, it may be easy to overlook some of the game's current Raid Bosses. In the midst of all the hype, players should keep an eye out for the current 5-Star Raid Boss, Regirock.

Though not as used as its Steel-type cousin, it still has its fair share of love in the community. With the creature being the current 5-Star Raid Boss, now is the perfect time for trainers to add one to their collection. However, many may want to take their new Regirock and try it out in the world of battling.

Given how many different types of battles there are in Pokemon GO, as well as its ever-changing metagame, it can be hard to pin down what an optimal moveset for Regirock should be. So, what should players keep in mind if they want to use the critter in any of the battle formats in the mobile game?

Pokemon GO PvP guide: Everything to know about Regirock

Regirock as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about every creature before they use it is its elemental typing. Unsurprisingly, Regirock, the rock golem, is a pure Rock-type Pokemon. In the current meta of Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, the abundance of Steel and Water-types makes using this creature effectively difficult, but not impossible.

Surprisingly, Regirock sees the most success in the Master Tier of the Battle League. Considering Dragon and Flying-types like Dragonite, Salamence, and Rayquaza inhabit this tier of play, it makes sense as to why Rock-types would be much safer here. However, it still has its fair share of drawbacks.

In terms of an optimal moveset, players should use Lock-On as its fast attack if they intend on using it for PvP. This special move does very little damage, but makes up for this shortcoming by generating an abundance of energy. Much like Registeel, Regirock is great for spamming opponents with charged attacks because of this.

For its primary charged attack, players should look towards taking Stone Edge. This attack benefits from the same-type attack bonus (STAB) and lets Regirock live up to its role of dispatching potent Flying-type Pokemon like Pidgeot, and the previously mentioned dragons.

As for those who intend on maxing out their Regirock and unlocking its second charged attack slot, it would benefit the most from taking Focus Blast. While Zap Cannon may seem like the better option for taking care of Water-types, Focus Blast allows it to deal with more common threats like Lucario, Registeel, and other Steel-types that it may encounter.

Overall, Regirock is much more niche and difficult to use compared to Registeel. However, for trainers looking to challenge Pokemon GO's Master Cup, the former is a much better option. It is also one of the few metagame contenders to have multiple viable movesets with its Lock-On/Stone Edge/Focus Blast set offering just as much utility as others like Rock Throw/Focus Blast/Zap Cannon.

Poll : 0 votes