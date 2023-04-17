What is the best moveset for Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO? April 2023

The legendary dual Grass/Fairy-type Tapu Bulu is returning to Pokemon GO. Originally found in the Alola region (Gen 4), it is known as one of the guardian deities of the area. Niantic first released this monster during the Spring into Spring event in April 2022. This bull-like fighter will appear as Raid Boss from April 17 till May 2 in Pokemon GO.

Players can catch the monster after defeating it in 5-Star Raid battles. It has a boosted CP in raids and boasts powerful stats of 249 Attack, 215 Defense, and 172 Stamina. Tapu Bulu has multiple strong Grass-type moves, solidifying its stance as a 5-star raid boss. That said, this article has all the important information about its best moveset.

Pokemon GO guide: Inspecting the best moveset for Tapu Bulu in 2023

Tapu Bulu has 1 Fast Move and 3 Charged Moves with STAB potential in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

The legendary monster has a roster of six powerful attacks in Pokemon GO. Among them, two are Fast Moves, and four are Charged, with the majority being Grass-types.

Although its Grass-type move Bullet Seed has STAB potential, the Fighting-type attack Rock Smash is a great option. This Fast Move deals 15 damage and generates 10 energy in the game. With a cooldown period of 1.3 seconds, it is super effective against Dark, Ice, Normal, Steel, and Rock-type monsters. Additionally, the move deals increased damage in Cloudy weather conditions.

Tapu Bulu's Grass-type Fast Move Bullet Seed inflicts 8 damage and generates 14 energy in Pokemon GO. It has a cooldown period of 1.1 seconds, and deals increased damage in Sunny weather conditions. This move also has STAB potential and is super effective against Water, Ground, and Rock-types.

Solar Beam is a Grass-type Charged Move that inflicts 180 damage and costs 100 energy in the game. It is one of Tapu Bulu's strongest attacks in this category, with a cooldown period of 4.9 seconds. The move is super effective against Ground, Rock, and Water-types during Sunny weather conditions. Further, it also generates the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB), dealing additional damage to the opponent.

This guardian deity also has a Bug-type attack, Megahorn. This Charged Move generates 110 damage and costs 100 energy upon use. Boosted by Rain Weather conditions, it is super effective against Dark, Grass, and Psychic-type fighters.

Another Grass-type Charged Move, Grass Knot deals 90 damage in battles. It costs 50 energy and has a cooldown period of 2.6 seconds. Sunny weather conditions boost its power, and the move deals increased damage to Rock, Ground, and Water-types. Further, it also has STAB potential.

Among all of Tapu Bulu's Pokemon GO moves, Dazzling Gleam is the only Fairy-type in its arsenal. The Charged Move deals 100 damage and costs only 50 energy. It has a cooldown period of 3.5 seconds and is super effective against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type monsters. Boosted by Cloudy Weather conditions, it has the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) potential.

While players have six strong Pokemon GO moves, Tapu Bulu's best moveset combines Bullet Seed and Grass Knot with a combined DPS of 14.04. Although the monster is weak against Flying, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type attacks, it can resist Electric, Dragon, Dark, Grass, Ground, Water, and Fighting-type moves.

Poll : 0 votes