What is the best moveset for Yungoos and Gumshoos in Pokemon GO?

With Pokemon GO's Blaze New Trails event offering an increased chance to encounter Yungoos, many players may want to try using the creature and its evolution Gumshoos in the game's competitive Battle League. However, determining a creature's viability is much more complicated than you may initially think.

Every single creature in Pokemon GO is different, and they have different elemental typings, stat spreads, movesets, and more. This contributes to each Pokemon having its own strengths, weaknesses, and situations that it excels in. Here's what players should know about Yungoos and Gumshoos.

Are Yungoos and Gumshoos good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Gumshoos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gumshoos and Yungoos are not viable in Pokemon GO's battling scene for PvP or raids. In standard gameplay, using Gumshoos on your team in the Battle League is a massive liability. The same goes for Yungoos, as it is far below average even for unevolved Pokemon.

Gumshoos has an incredibly small niche in the Great League as a perfect counter for Ghost-types. Being a Normal-type with access to powerful Dark-type moves like Bite and Crunch makes it a great counter for the Ghost-types that you may encounter in the lowest tier of play. However, this is an incredibly rare circumstance, and Gumshoos takes up the spot of a potentially better teammate.

Best moveset for Gumshoos and Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Gumshoos' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those who are still adamant on using these two creatures in the game's battle scene, knowing a proper moveset can help ensure the effective use of a particular creature. In the case of Gumshoos, it is best used with a moveset of Bite, Crunch, and Hyper Fang. This is thanks to its niche as a Great League ghost buster.

For Yungoos, the choices are much more restrictive. This is due to the creature only having Tackle as a potential Fast Attack. Taking Crunch and Hyper Fang is also preferred, but it can use Rock Tomb if you want it to do so. However, maxing out Yungoos or Gumshoos by unlocking their second Charged Attack slots would be a massive waste of time and resources.

If you want to make use of a Normal-type Rodent Pokemon like Gumshoos, bringing Greedent instead would be a much better choice. Since the Blaze New Trails event is bringing back the ability to hatch a Skwovet in Pokemon GO, now is the perfect time to evolve one into Greedent. Those who do so will have a much better Normal-type Pokemon for the Great League.

Can Gumshoos and Yungoos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yungoos' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, these creatures do serve a purpose for shiny hunters, and the Blaze New Trails event has brought Shiny Yungoos and Gumshoos to the popular mobile game. Throughout the duration of the event, you have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Yungoos in the wild as well.