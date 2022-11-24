What is the best team for Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition in Pokemon GO? (November 2022) 

With Pokemon GO's Astral Eclipse event finally here, Niantic has made some welcome additions to the mobile title's competitive Battle League.

A new special cup, called the Catch Cup, has been added for trainers to try out. While it may sound like a nice change of pace for the competitive aspects of the popular mobile game, it does little to alter the current Great League format.

The Catch Cup follows the same combat power restrictions. Only creatures with a combat power of 1,500 or lower and those caught during the Season of Light are allowed to participate.

With the species of Pokemon spawning in a given area differing from player to player, finding a team that works best with the shifting metagame can be a bit overwhelming.

Trevenant and other amazing picks for the Season of Light Catch Cup in Pokemon GO

Lickitung

Lickitung as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every team needs a good tank. Thankfully, Lickitung is one of the best in Pokemon GO and is easy to come by.

Players got a chance to catch this creature in raids just weeks ago. Diligent trainers who took advantage of the opportunity now have a headstart when it comes to constructing teams.

Lickitung is a pure Normal-type Pokemon with stamina-oriented stats. Its Attack stat is not that high, which makes it great for baiting the opponent's shields with quick-charging Charged attacks.

Trevenant

Trevenant as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trevenant provides a solid damage-dealing option, excellent type coverage in its movepool, and great stamina, making it the perfect DPS Pokemon to add to any trainer's party. With the recent conclusion of the Halloween events in Pokemon GO, players have likely managed to find an encounter with its pre-evolved form, Phantump.

Trevenant's unique type combination of Grass and Ghost allows it to fit into almost any team composition. With access to Ghost, Grass, and Dark-type moves, no one is safe from its powerful burst damage.

Swampert

Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A perfect mix of offensive power and defensive utility, Swampert should always make an appearance on a trainer's team in Pokemon GO. Thanks to the bulk provided by its great stamina and above-average defense, Swampert can last long enough to fire off several charged attacks.

Due to its Water and Ground typing, Swampert only takes super effective damage from one type of attack: Grass-type.

Most Grass-types in Pokemon GO have to sit the Catch Cup out as they are not currently in season. This means that the only major threats to Swampert are Trevenant and Roserade.

While this composition is only a suggestion, these Pokemon are some of the top performers in the current metagame and are fairly easy to come by.

The most fun part of building a team in Pokemon GO is experimentation, so trainers should not be discouraged from trying whatever they like.

