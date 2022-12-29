What is the best team for Holiday Cup Ultra League edition in Pokemon GO? (December 2022) 

Niantic is bringing the Holiday Cup back to Pokemon GO to celebrate the winter season and all its associated festivities. This new variation of the standard Battle League comes in two different formats: Great League and Ultra League.

Some players may be more interested in the Ultra format. Much like the standard format of the Ultra League, only creatures with a combat power of up to 2,500 are eligible to participate. However, like every other special cup in Pokemon GO, there are other restrictions to this new format. Only creatures of the Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost typings can enter.

With these new regulations in store, there are some creatures that will undoubtedly thrive under these new conditions. Knowing what creatures perform better than others before the format's release tomorrow will give players a significant advantage over the casual player. Here are some picks that players can expect to see in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup.

Top Contenders for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup (Ultra League format)

Aurorus

Aurorus

Aurorus has struggled to find ways to be viable in Pokemon GO since its debut. Thankfully, the Holiday Cup seems to be its big break. Since it has such a limited catalog of creatures that are eligible, the counters that would absolutely decimate Aurorus won't be able to participate, leaving it as one of the best Ice-type defenders.

However, players looking to use Aurorus should be wary of picks like Abombasnow and Shadow Charizard. It may initially seem like Aurorus has the advantage in matchups like these, but the Pokemon can quickly be burst down by Charged Attacks.

Altered Giratina

Altered Giratina

A staple in higher tiers of play, Altered Giratina made the cut and will be able to take part in Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup. With its high Defense and Stamina as well as its amazing Dragon and Ghost typing, not many creatures can deal fatal damage to Giratina without it hitting back ten times harder.

Though it can be a bit hard to come by as a Legendary Pokemon, many hardcore trainers will already have access to it. There is no time like the present to give this amazing defensive choice a try in the competitive battling scene.

Regice

Regice

With the other members of the Regi trio banned from taking on Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup, Regice can finally show the competitive scene what it's made of. With some of the most solid defensive stats in the game and access to Lock-On that allows it to spam Charged Attacks, Regice has the potential to carry entire matches.

However, since it's a Legendary Pokemon, it's another pick that players may have trouble finding. Regice is a surprisingly good choice for this upcoming event, but given its pure Ice typing, it should not be used as a safe switch but rather as an opening lead.

Other great choices

Kyurem

For players who may not have access to the aforementioned Legendary Pokemon, here is a list of other great choices that are much easier to come by in Pokemon GO:

Kyurem

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Charizard

Dubwool

Piloswine

Alolan Sandslash

With the criteria of the Holiday Cup mostly meant to cater to Ice-type Pokemon, most of the top performers will be creatures that possess that typing. Since the only resistance that Ice-type Pokemon have is to other Ice-types, having one or two for defense is not a bad idea.

