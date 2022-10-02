What is the best team for Master Premier Classic in Pokemon GO?

The Master Premier Classic is one of the most exciting GO Battle Leagues in Pokemon GO. The current edition of the Master Premier Classic is live during Season of Light and has trainers sending their most powerful creatures into battle with the hope of staking their claim as the best.

For anyone wanting to go with the meta to absolutely dominate the Master Premier Classic, they will need to form a team consisting of Metagross, Gyarados, and Florges.

Note: Some of this article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Master Premier Classic rules in Pokemon GO

Every League and Cup in Pokemon GO has their own set of rules (Image via Niantic)

The Master Premier Classic is a tweaked version of the basic Master League. Here are a couple of extra rules put into place that make strategizing all the more important:

Pokemon do not have a CP limit

Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are banned

Pokemon that have ever been powered up using Candy XL are banned

There are plenty of choices outside of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon to put together a solid team for the Master Premier Classic. Just make sure they have never been given Candy XL and are of a high CP so they can be competitive.

The best team for the Master Premier Classic

A great team to play within the current GO Battle League meta is Metagross, Gyarados, and Florges. All three of them can dovetail with each other for protection and deal massive damage.

Metagross

Fast Attack : Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

: Bullet Punch (Steel-type) Charged Attacks: Meteor Mash (Steel-type) and Earthquake (Ground-type)

Metagross should be the lead of this Pokemon GO team. Most trainers will have it in their squad because of its strong Attack stat and 10 total resistances. That makes it just as defensive as it is offensive.

Bullet Punch generates good energy for Meteor Mash and Earthquake. The Steel-type moves are granted a Same Type Attack Bonus and can be used to remove enemy shields while withstanding most of their attacks.

Gyarados

Indica @indica4000

#PokemonGO Just caught my first wild gyarados, I’ve only ever come across gyarados one other time in the wild but it fled before I got anywhere close, is it any rare? Just caught my first wild gyarados, I’ve only ever come across gyarados one other time in the wild but it fled before I got anywhere close, is it any rare?#PokemonGO https://t.co/w8Iq4rMuvw

Fast Attack : Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

: Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail (Water-type) and Crunch (Dark-type)

Gyarados will be the middle Pokemon. It will act as a switch-in pick, available to clean up or give Metagross a break against counters.

Dragon Breath doesn't get a STAB, but it gains energy quickly. Therefore, Aqua Tail can also take down shields or dish out fast damage. Crunch isn't a STAB either, but it's ideal for vanquishing an opposing Metagross in Pokemon GO.

Florges

Fast Attack : Vine Whip (Grass-type)

: Vine Whip (Grass-type) Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice (Fairy-type) and Moonblast (Fairy-type)

The final Pokemon will be Florges, a pure Fairy-type. That said, an opposing Metagross should be dealt with before Florges enters the battle. That way, it might only be troubled by an Excadrill, as other Steel-types and Poison-types aren't too common in the Master Premier Classic of Pokemon GO.

With Vine Whip as the Fast Attack, it can deal supereffective damage to Excadrill if needed. Since it gains energy quite quickly, Disarming Voice can be used often. Coupled with that, players can earn a Moonblast and deliver a massive one-shot Charged Attack.

Poll : 0 votes