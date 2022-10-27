What are the different sizes of Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO? 

One of the many staples of Halloween is the good ol' Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin decoration, and this tradition is observed in Pokemon GO as well. While there is no pumpkin-carving minigame in the mobile title, players do have the option to add a variety of differently sized pumpkin Pokemon to their collection.

Much like real pumpkins, Pumpkaboo's main gimmick is all the different sizes it can be found in. While many may initially consider this to only be a cosmetic difference, the truth is much more complicated than it might seem. This is due to the differences between each form of Pumpkaboo in terms of its stats.

Pumpkaboo come in four sizes: small, medium, large, and super-sized. As the size of the creature increases, so does its stamina stat. This means players who want to take a Pumpkaboo or Gourgeist (its evolution) into battle will want to get their hands on the super-sized variant.

Although it may be a bit overwhelming at first, with a little background knowledge, finding and identifying each individual form of Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO can be very easy. Here's everything trainers need to know.

Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO: The Ghost/Grass-type comes in four sizes

A small Pumpkaboo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series, the differences between Pumpkaboo and its evolution are much more drastic than that of Pokemon GO. This key difference comes in the HP stat. As many may suspect, the bigger the Pumpkaboo, the tankier it will be in battle. This detail remains consistent in Niantic's mobile spinoff as well.

The odds of one size spawning over another are not based on a rarity scale like some may think. Rather, each Pumpkaboo that players will encounter in the wild have an equal chance of belonging to any size. This means it is entirely up to luck if a player finds a super-sized Pumpkaboo or a tiny one.

Given that it can be challenging to tell the exact size of every Pokemon in Pokemon GO based on how they appear on the map, players may have to start an encounter with one before they can tell for sure. Once they are face-to-face with a wild Pumpkaboo, it can be rather easy to tell which size variation one is dealing with.

Players can also tell what kind of Pumpkaboo they are facing by the sound of its cry. The smaller Pumpkaboo have a much higher-pitched cry, while the super-sized Pumpkaboo's cry sounds very deep-pitched. This cry can be heard at the very beginning of the wild encounter.

Apart from the stamina stat of each form, there is no other difference between the variants of Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO. Players will still need to collect 100 Pumpkaboo candies or trade one to another trainer to evolve it into Gourgeist.

The size of the Gourgeist will match that of the Pumpkaboo it evolves from. Much like Pumpkaboo, the bigger the Gourgeist, the more stamina it will have.

Poll : 0 votes