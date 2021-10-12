What are Koffing's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Koffing, the Poison-type predecessor of Weezing from the Kanto region, has had a long tenure in Pokemon GO and plenty of trainers have taken it on in battle.

In Pokemon GO, Koffing is currently only weak to Ground and Psychic-type moves. This is an improvement from many of the mainline Pokemon games, where Koffing is immune to many Ground-type attacks due to its ability to levitate. However, since abilities like Levitate aren't yet a part of Pokemon GO, Koffing's weaknesses open up somewhat, meaning trainers don't have to rely solely on Psychic-type moves to get the job done.

Pokemon GO: Great counters to use against Koffing

Koffing is somewhat more vulnerable in Pokemon GO, opening up counterplay options (Image via Niantic)

ince Koffing isn't exactly a powerhouse in Pokemon GO, using most Ground and Psychic-type moves should quickly dispatch it. However, using the right moves and the right Pokemon can speed up the process significantly. Koffing already doesn't have much bulk to aid its survivability, so using the right Pokemon and move combos can one or two-shot it into defeat with little effort. If trainers are looking for certain picks in Pokemon GO to absolutely trounce Koffing, they can try these moves and Pokemon:

Fast Moves

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type)

Charge Moves

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Psystrike (Psychic-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Pokemon

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Mewtwo

Excadrill

Landorus

Hoopa

Metagross

Rhyperior

Garchomp

Groudon

Mr. Rime

Latios

Gardevoir

Gallade

Delphox

Alakazam

Krookodile

Celebi

Jirachi

Golurk

Azelf

Espeon

Beheeyem

Golem

Also Read

This list is by no means exhaustive, and players have plenty of room to experiment with their Pokemon GO team when taking on Koffing. The Poison Gas Pokemon isn't exactly capable of punishing trainers very hard for trying different Pokemon and move combinations out. Simply hammering it with super effective damage should be more than enough to take it down without much effort, unless the Pokemon utilizing the moves is low in CP or stats.

All in all, it really shouldn't take much counterplay to defeat Koffing in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon itself isn't anything to write home about in battle, especially without evolving into the more-capable Weezing. Trainers should double up on Psychic and Ground-type Pokemon/moves, and Koffing will easily be dispatched without much fanfare.

Edited by Siddharth Satish