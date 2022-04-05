What are Latias' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Latias has had an enormous spike in relevancy lately in Pokemon GO. This is because so many players have access to the Eon Pokemon thanks to the newest Team GO Rocket event.

Giovanni, the boss of Team GO Rocket, is notorious for bringing a Shadow Legendary Pokemon with him to battle. This time, it's Shadow Latias.

Latias and Latios made their franchise debut in the third generation. In Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, these two roamed around the Hoenn region once players became the Hoenn region Champion. Much like Entei and Raikou in the generation prior, they would run upon being encountered.

Whether it's gearing up to face it in Giovanni's team or preparing to face it in Pokemon GO's Battle League, users want to know Latias' weaknesses. Knowing a Pokemon like Latias' typing can help them figure out what Pokemon and moves to bring. Knowing its stats can help gamers find the best method of attack.

Tips for defeating Latias in Pokemon GO

Latias and Latios made their franchise debut in the third generation (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to remember when dealing with any Pokemon is its typing; Latias is no different. It is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it is weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug, Fairy, Ice, and other Dragon-type attacks. Latias also resists Fighting, Electric, Fire, Water, Grass, and other Psychic attacks.

Though Latias' highest stat in Pokemon GO is its defense, this does not mean that it plays a solely defensive role in any team. Latias has a defense stat of 246, a stamina stat of 190, and an attack stat of 228. With an attack stat well over 200, it is more than equipped to take out an unprepared team.

Latias' weakest stat is its stamina. Though it is not far behind its other stats, it still defensively puts Latias in a weird position. A low stamina stat can often be exploited by using powerful supercharged attacks.

This strategy remains a constant when dealing with Latias. Dark-type Pokemon work great for this.

With all of Latias' attributes laid out, fans can begin to analyze some of the best counters to use against it in Pokemon GO. While it can be tempting to run at Latias with the player's perfect Gengar, this is far from the best play. Gengar's Poison typing makes it weak to Latias' Psychic-type attacks. They can opt for Chadelure instead.

Fairy-type Pokemon are some of the strongest in the main series. This fact holds true for Pokemon GO as well.

The best Fairy-type to deal with Latias is Gardevoir. Its Psychic-typing, paired with its Fairy-typing, gives it resistance to both of Latias' types while letting Gardevoir deal super-effective damage of its own.

To summarize, Latias is a powerful Legendary Pokemon with terrorizing, potent attacks. However, this does not mean it is invincible.

In Pokemon GO, Latias' biggest weakness is the abundance of Ghost, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokemon that can tank its hits while dealing more damage in return.

