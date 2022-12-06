What is Team Harmony in Pokemon GO?

Traditionally, Pokemon GO players choose one of the three main teams in the game as they progress. The three teams are typically known by their names or colors — Mystic (Blue), Valor (Red), and Instinct (Yellow).

However, the Pokemon GO community has concocted a hidden fourth team called Harmony. The depiction of this unofficial team varies, but it is typically associated with the color green and uses the Johto region's legendary Lugia as its emblem. This is in contrast to the three Legendary Birds that the canon teams take for their emblems.

According to Harmony players, they forego the choice of a team to bring balance to the inter-team conflict. However, not choosing a team means they often miss out on some activities in the game.

Analyzing the pros and cons of Team Harmony in Pokemon GO

Team Harmony is an interesting phenomenon in Pokemon GO, as the game traditionally goes through great strides to get trainers to join a team.

However, some players still contend not to do so, usually by quitting the game when prompted to join one of the three major teams. This allows them to return in-game without selecting a team, causing their player page to turn green in the background. This is likely why Team Harmony's color of choice is the same.

By and large, Pokemon GO players who identify as Team Harmony members can still play most of the game. However, certain features are prohibited for them until they select one of the canon teams.

This means that Harmony players cannot join raids or obtain free Pokecoins in certain circumstances. Some have reported that they're unable to use the in-game appraisal system (since they don't have a Team Leader to conduct the appraisal).

Many in-game activities in Pokemon GO are still available for Team Harmony, including catching Pokemon, completing research tasks, and engaging in the GO Battle League. However, not having access to things like raids and the appraisal system can make the game somewhat more difficult, so trainers have to work around these factors.

Granted, raids and appraisals aren't exactly necessary to enjoy the mobile title. However, they are enjoyable facets of the game that are walled off until players choose a team.

Additionally, since gyms are centered around the three-team dynamic, Team Harmony players can't interact with gyms on offense or defense. This is the major reason why they can't accrue free Pokecoins.

Despite missing out on all this content, some players are willing to forego some in-game features to bring a sense of balance between the three embattled teams.

A few Team Harmony fans often point back to the animated movie Pokemon 2000, which saw the three Legendary Birds in conflict with one another. When the three great birds battled each other, Lugia emerged from its lair in the sea to stop the infighting using its immense power.

This may be why Team Harmony continues to be so popular in Pokemon GO today, even if it isn't officially recognized by Niantic.

