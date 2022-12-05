Pokemon GO December 5 - 11 (2022): Keldeo & Crabrawler debut, Wooper Spotlight Hour, Elite Raids, and more

The first week of December in Pokemon GO marks the debut of Keldeo in the AR title. A couple of days ago, the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day kicked off the new season, titled Mythical Wishes. The upcoming week will see the Mythical Blade event, Keldeo and Crabrawler's debuts, Wooper Spotlight Hour, and plenty more.

Niantic has done a commendable job at regularly hosting various events and adding new Pocket Monsters to the half-a-decade-old AR title. Be it through seasonal celebrations or lore-themed occasions, these periodic events have ensured that the hype and excitement surrounding Pokemon GO doesn't fade away.

There are a number of things that await players in Pokemon GO in the upcoming week, and this article provides readers with the major highlights.

Pokemon GO players will have plenty of things to do in the game this week

1) Mythic Blade

The event will be held from Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10 am local time to Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8 pm local time. The Boxing Pokemon, Crabrawler, will be making its first appearance in the popular AR title. Wild encounters will be filled with Fighting-type Pokemon for players to get a hold of.

The crown jewel of Mythic Blade is the Special Research story, Something Extraordinary. It can be purchased for $7.99 from the in-game shop, and the official description for the same is:

"Spark has taken a blurry picture by the waterfront—but of what? Could it be a Pokémon we haven’t seen before? You can work with Professor Willow to find the answer!"

Ticket holders will be able to claim the Special Research story between Saturday, December 10, 2022 and Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Something Extraordinary will provide trainers with an opportunity to come across Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Ticket holders will also have access to special rewards and increased incense encounters.

2) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour is going to take place on Tuesday, December 6, from 6 pm local to 7 pm local time. The event will feature Wooper in the limelight and will have an extra incentive of 2x Catch Stardust.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Virizion and will happen on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

3) Elite Raids

Elite Raids, spurred by a red Raid Egg with a 24-hour hatch timer, will be returning later this week on December 10 at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time. It remains to be seen which Pokemon will feature as the Raid Boss.

4) GO Battle League

The current GO Battle League schedule is as follows:

December 1 - December 8

Great League

Great League Remix

December 8 - December 15

Great League

Fighting Cup: Great League Edition Remix

5) Mega and 5-star Raid schedule

The current Mega and 5-star Raid bosses in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Virizion (5-star Raid boss from December 1 to December 8)

Mega Abomasnow (Mega Raid boss from December 1 to December 8)

The future schedule is as follows:

Terrakion (5-star Raid boss from December 8 to December 15)

Mega Aggron (Mega Raid boss from December 8 to December 15)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...



12.1.2022 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 https://t.co/f3nBhamdvG

Players are in for a gala time this week in Pokemon GO. While the Keldeo debut being paywalled behind a ticketed event has not sat well with the community at large, the season of Mythical Wishes will bring in a host of changes, new events, and more.

Poll : 0 votes