When are Cutiefly and Ribombee arriving in Pokemon GO? 

Spring is in full effect in Pokemon GO, and the Pocket Monsters that relish it most are coming out to enjoy the sunshine and foliage. This is likely why, during the game's Spring Into Spring event, Cutiefly and Ribombee will be joining the mobile title roster. 2023's Spring Into Spring event will begin on April 4 at 10 am local time and will last until April 10, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Once the event begins, Cutiefly and Ribombee will both be available in-game. However, Niantic's Pokemon GO blog stated that trainers will need to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee with 50 candies as it won't appear in the wild by default.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to collect plenty of Cutiefly candy by catching it in the wild, hatching it from eggs, and defeating it in 1-star raids.

How good will Cutiefly/Ribombee be in Pokemon GO?

Based on projections supplied by the community, Cutiefly and Ribombee won't be hugely influential in Pokemon GO's meta. However, there are some things to be aware of that may make them interesting picks within specialty PvP cups or lower-end raiding situations.

Since the two Pocket Monsters are Bug/Fairy and have access to moves of the same type, they may serve well in niche situations where type advantages are concerned, particularly against Dark-type opponents.

Be that as it may, trainers are likely wondering how Ribombee's IV stats pan out. The best stat available to Ribombee appears to be its attack, which allegedly maxes out at 198, giving it a middle-of-the-pack offensive potential.

Still, this doesn't necessarily make Ribombee useless, but it likely won't shine on larger stages like high-tier raids or Pokemon GO PvP battles outside of specialty formats and potentially the Great League. Ribombee does apparently have a maximum CP of 2,200 at level 40, but it may not be worth maxing out.

By and large, unless a Pokemon GO player has their heart set on using Cutiefly and/or Ribombee in battles, they likely won't be seen as top contenders in most circumstances.

Their stats simply don't provide anything special, and while they do have a solid Bug/Fairy typing and access to moves like Struggle Bug, Bug Buzz, Fairy Wind, and Dazzling Gleam, there are many Pokemon that can use these moves to obtain better results.

At the end of the day, these two Pocket Monsters may be seen mostly as Pokedex fillers by the community. However, the in-game meta is constantly shifting, and some players tend to find creative ways to utilize species that don't fit squarely into the current PvE or PvP tier lists.

Cutiefly and Ribombee may not blow players away with their battle capabilities, but given the constant evolution of the game, they may just be a surprise down the road. This is speculation, but crazier shifts have happened throughout the mobile title's tenure.

Poll : 0 votes