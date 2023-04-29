When are Kleavor and Shiny Kleavor coming to Pokemon GO?

Niantic introduces new creatures to Pokemon GO on a regular basis. This is one of the ways in which the company keeps players forever excited, despite the game itself following a format that hasn't changed much since its inception. The latest addition to the long line of Pocket Monsters in the mobile title is Kleavor, an alternative evolution of Scyther.

Kleavor was introduced in the Generation VIII game Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In the game's Hisui region, Scyther evolves into Kleavor when exposed to a Black Augurite. While Scyther and Scizor have been part of Pokemon GO for a while now (so have other creatures introduced in the Hisui region), this is the first time Kleavor will be available in the game.

Kleavor and its shiny form will be available in Pokemon GO on May 6, 2023

Kleavor, also known as the Axe Pokemon, will be making its Pokemon GO debut on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in three-star Raids from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time. The debut will be part of a special Kleavor Raid event in the game.

Trainers will be happy to know that the creature will be available in its shiny form immediately after it arrives. This is a somewhat rare occurrence, as Niantic likes to save the release of shiny variants for later events.

Will there be any event bonuses during the Kleavor Raid?

To celebrate the arrival of Kleavor, the Pocket Monster will be available more frequently in Raids near you. The event will also boost the chances of the creature being shiny, which is excellent news for trainers looking specifically for its differently colored versions.

Additionally, you can earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs inside Gyms for two hours after the event (which is until 4:00 pm local time).

This is also the first time since Niantic implemented its 'five-Remote-Raids-per-day' rule that it is relaxing the restrictions on the use of up to 10 Remote Raid Passes (Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time).

How to catch Kleavor in Pokemon GO

So far, you will only be able to capture Kleavor through the three-star Raids on the designated day. No mention has been made of how you can evolve Scyther into Kleavor after the event is over.

To catch Kleavor, who is a Bug/Rock-type creature, you will want to use a strong Pocket Monster that has a type advantage and can dish out strong hits.

Kleavor will be weak to Water, Steel, and Rock-type moves. Some good counter options for it in Pokemon GO are:

Mega Swampert: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall + Origin Pulse

Rypherior: Smack Down + Rock Wrecker

This is all the information you need to be well-prepared for the upcoming Kleavor raid in Niantic's mobile game.

