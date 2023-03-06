When is Mega Medicham coming to Pokemon GO? 

Mega-Evolved creatures are some of Pokemon GO's most beloved due to their impressive combat capabilities. It appears that the developers at Niantic are far from finished when it comes to introducing Mega Pocket Monsters in the mobile title.

Trainers hoping for a new creature to present itself in that form will only have to wait until March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. This date kicks off the yearly Festival of Colors and offers plenty to look forward to. In addition to Pokemon GO receiving the creature Bruxish, players can collect energy to Mega Evolve Medicham during this event.

As one might expect, Pokemon GO fans will have to defeat a more threatening version of this creature in Mega Raids to collect its Mega Energy. They'll also have an opportunity to catch a standard Medicham afterward.

Obtaining Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO

While there's certainly plenty to look forward to in Pokemon GO during the Festival of Colors, fans are a little doubtful that Mega Medicham's appearance will be a huge factor for participating players. The event will last until March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This gives players a grand total of six days to take on Mega Raids, defeat Medicham's more dangerous form, and collect its Mega Energy.

However, in the event that players aren't able to participate in the Festival of Colors, Mega Medicham will likely re-appear at a later time in the raid rotation schedule.

It goes without saying that the vast majority of Pokemon GO trainers will need some backup to take on Mega Medicham and defeat it in raids. Fortunately, Niantic accounted for this as well, and gamers are set to receive double Friendship XP gains throughout the Festival of Colors. If a trainer needs some friends to level up their friendship with, then bringing them into a Mega Raid can be an excellent way to increase their XP in that regard.

However, the right Pokemon are just as important om Mega Medicham raids as finding allies is. Trainers will want a high CP, high IV stat team of counters utilizing moves that deal super effective damage to the Pokemon, which is a fairly uncommon Fighting/Psychic-type foe.

Players will want to focus on using Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type creatures, or at the very least, use Pocket Monsters that can attack with moves of those types. However, if a creature of a specific type uses a move of a matching element, they'll receive a damage increase via the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which can be indispensable when dealing with Mega-Evolved adversaries.

With enough determination and a few raid passes for good measure, trainers who are persistent in Pokemon GO should be able to collect plenty of Mega Energy for Medicham before the end of the Festival of Colors. A six-day window for the event should provide ample opportunities to visit nearby gyms and take on several Mega Raids, and hopefully succeed.

However, if worse comes to worst, players may have to be patient if they wish to see Mega Medicham return to the spotlight, as it will likely be quite some time before the Pokemon GO raid rotation can feature it again after the event. However, when it comes to Mega-Evolved Pokemon, the wait tends to be worth it.

