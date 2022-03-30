When does Mudkip Community Day event start in Pokemon GO

Niantic has just announced their next Community Day Classic event for Pokemon GO. The Memories of Mudkip Community Day Classic has players everywhere ready for another chance to catch the Water-type Starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region. However, players may have some questions regarding the details of the event.

Mudkip has been a beloved addition to the franchise since the third generation. Debuting in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Mudkip has touched the hearts of the older generation of players as one of the three Starter Pokemon. Fans of the anime may also remember Brock's Mudkip.

With the sudden announcement of this new event in Pokemon GO, players will undoubtedly have some questions about the finer details. What the event will include in terms of content has already started a discussion in the game's dedicated community. But when will this event begin?

Pokemon GO: Memories of Mudkip event details

Mudkip as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic has started the Memories of Mudkip Community Day Classic event for Pokemon GO which will begin on April 10. The event starts at 2 PM local time and ends at 5 PM local time. This event will feature other mechanics seen in previous Community Day events like tickets, increased spawn rates, and an exclusive move.

Special research tickets will go on sale closer to the event's release date for $1 each. These tickets can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game shop. The special research ticket will grant players who buy it extra content such as a short story and tasks to complete for various rewards.

During the event, players can also get a special Swampert with the event-exclusive move, Hydro Cannon. To obtain this special Swampert, players will need to evolve any Mudkip or Marshtomp caught during the Community Day event. The Pokemon will have Hydro Cannon upon reaching its final evolution.

Like other Community Day events, Mudkip will receive a boosted chance to appear shiny during the event. Many players only participate in these events to get their fill of Shiny Pokemon. Whether it be to show off in Pokemon GO or to transfer them to the Pokemon games on Switch, players will be able to catch Shiny Mudkip.

On a small side note, the standard Community Day event for April 2022 will still be present. The Community Day Classic event does not replace the standard Community Day. The Community Day Classic is just a nice way for players to catch some Shiny Starter Pokemon if they missed any of the previous events.

To summarize, the Memories of Mudkip Community Day Classic event will take place on Sunday, April 10. The event will last from 2 PM to 5 PM. This event will also feature various bonuses present in other Community Days like special research tickets, Shiny Pokemon, and an event-exclusive move.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar