When is the next Full Moon in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Pokemon GO is known for hosting various events inspired by real-world celebrations. Currently, the game is celebrating the Festival of Colors, which originated in India. This event has revitalized the interest of many players, encouraging them to engage with the game regularly. As a result, some players have taken notice of a more specialized occasion in the game.

After the Teddiursa Community Day, full moons have become a significant event in the mobile game. Unlike other events, such as Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours, this event only affects one creature right now - Ursaring. Ursaluna, the Hisuian evolution of Ursaring, was introduced during the Community Day event and has since become a part of the game.

In order to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, players need to have the required candies as well as be in the presence of a full moon. However, this can cause a lot of confusion about how this feature is integrated into Pokemon GO. Thankfully, with a bit of explanation, players can understand this unusual feature much better.

Full Moons and Ursaluna in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official artwork for Pokemon GO featuring Ursaluna (Image via Niantic)

Unfortunately, players have recently missed the latest full moon event in Pokémon GO. Similar to how the game mimics real-world weather, it also reflects the phases of the moon. Therefore, if there is a full moon in the real world, there will likely be one in the mobile game as well. The most recent full moon occurred last night.

However, it's unlikely that trainers are regularly checking astrology websites to track the dates of each full moon phase. Thankfully, a quick search can reveal when the next full moon event will take place in Pokémon GO. The next full moon is set to appear on April 6.

Some players have noted that full moons sometimes do not appear in the game despite them being present in the real world. However, this differs for some players. As such, to check that a full moon is in effect on the given date, players should turn their attention to the map view's sky. If there is a full moon, it will appear in the sky that night.

Ursaluna is the only creature in Pokémon GO that benefits from the full moon event. To evolve an Ursaring into Ursaluna in the game, players must wait for a full moon and collect 100 Teddiursa candies. Consequently, Ursaluna is one of the most frustrating creatures for players to obtain.

Since there are no upcoming events where trainers can easily collect Teddiursa candies, players are left with two options. They can either designate one of the members of the evolutionary line as their Buddy Pokémon or hope to encounter Teddiursa in the wild to collect candies before the next full moon appears on live servers.

In summary, the next full moon in Pokemon GO will be taking place on April 6. As such, players looking to take advantage of the occasion should aim to collect as much Teddiursa candy as they can before this date.

