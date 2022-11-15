When is Shiny Purrloin coming to Pokemon GO? 

As more and more Shiny Pokemon are added to Pokemon GO, many trainers may become aware of the gaps in their checklist when it comes to some of the more unusual creatures. One of the pocket monsters trainers may have realized they do not have the shiny variant for is Unova's resident cat Pokemon, Purrloin.

Although Shiny Pokemon do not net their trainer any tactical advantage in the moves and stats department, they have captured the interest of dedicated players across all mediums of the franchise. This is thanks to their excruciating rarity. While they are more uncommon in the main series, Niantic's shiny variants are still hard to come by.

Given the company's notoriety over only releasing these variants after a significant amount of time has passed since the creature's debut, it is recommended that trainers make sure a Shiny Pokemon is available in Pokemon GO first before they pursue a hunt. Keeping this in mind, Shiny Purrloin is not currently in the game but will be added very soon. Let's look at the details.

Shiny Purrlion coming soon to Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Safari Zone: Singapore event (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has officially announced that Shiny Purrloin will be joining the Pokemon GO roster following the Singapore Safari Zone event. This will be an in-person event that will take place at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. The celebration will begin on November 18 and will conclude on November 20.

Shiny Purrloin will be available to fortunate trainers who encounter one during the event. However, it is unclear if this variant will be available for trainers outside of the Safari Zone while it is underway or if it will only be available globally once it concludes. This will also mark the debut of Shiny Liepard, Purrloin's evolution.

Although it is unclear if Purrloin's shiny form will be available to Pokemon GO's global playerbase during the Safari Zone, it will be available once it concludes. With this in mind, trainers can still begin to prepare for the eventual shiny hunt that will take place if they choose to pursue one.

The local weather plays a huge role in determining what can spawn in a given area in Pokemon GO. Given Purrloin's pure Dark typing, it will have the highest chance of spawning during foggy weather conditions. If trainers are not in an area where this weather is present, there are still a couple of ways to boost the spawn rates of the Pokemon.

Lures and Incenses are shiny hunt staples. Attaching Lures to every Pokestop in a patrol route and activating an Incense is the most common method while hunting for shiny Pokemon. These items can be collected from Pokestops or can be purchased from the in-app shop with the use of Poke Coins.

As for the value of these Pokemon in the Battle League, they are typically never used. Due to their low stats, they cannot find a niche in any common League or Special Cup. Sadly, these two cats are better suited for a player's collection than their battle party.

In summary, Shiny Purrloin will come to Pokemon GO on November 18, 2022 during the opening of the Singapore Safari Zone Event. This variant will be available globally either on the same day or when the event concludes on November 20.

Poll : 0 votes