When are Turtonator and Mega Sableye coming to Pokemon GO?

Following the announcement of Pokemon GO's upcoming GO Fest event, Niantic has revealed information regarding two new creatures that will be added to live servers in the near future. These additions are the Mega Evolutions for Sableye and the Fire and Dragon-type from Alola, Turtonator. Given the theme, these two creatures perfectly fit the Dark Flames event.

As such, many players will want to try and get their hands on these two. It may help to review some of the finer details of the two pocket monsters on their way to Pokemon GO.

How to get Mega Sableye in Pokemon GO

Mega Sableye as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Sableye will follow the same formula as other Mega Evolutions in the mobile game. To initially Mega Evolve Sableye, players must battle its raids to earn Mega Energy. After Mega Evolving once, players can passively earn this energy by walking with their Sableye registered as their Buddy Pokemon.

In the main series, Sableye receives a significant boost in its defense stats through Mega Evolution. As such, it is safe to assume that the same will be implemented for its appearance in Pokemon GO. Mega Sableye will be a great anchor for players during the raids.

It will be available on live servers starting on June 29, 2023.

How to get Turtonator in Pokemon GO

Turtonator as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Turtonator may receive a boosted spawn rate following the release of Dark Flames on June 29, it is unlikely to appear frequently once the event concludes. Being a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon, its spawn rate will be fairly low compared to others in the Pokedex.

As such, one must find ways to angle the odds in their favor. Thankfully, Niantic presents players with many ways to do this in Pokemon GO. The first of which is finding an area with optimal weather. Much like the main series, the weather of a given area plays a large role in the creatures that spawn there.

Being a Fire and Dragon-type, Turtonator has a much higher spawn rate in sunny and windy weather conditions. Once players find an area experiencing optimal weather, the use of spawn rate-boosting items like Lure Modules and Incenses is advised. These work to increase the general spawn rate in an area, giving more rolls and decreasing the time it would take for a Turtonator to spawn hypothetically.

