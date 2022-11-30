Where to get Lure Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As is tradition with Pokemon games, players use items called Pokeballs to catch various critters. They come in various categories and levels of effectiveness, with some being more useful than others. Being a monster-catcher RPG, Scarlet and Violet requires taming and befriending the beasts in Paldea.

One of the more overlooked ones is the Lure Ball, first appearing in the Gold and Silver games for the Game Boy Color. It returns in Scarlet and Violet as well.

Exploring Lure Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Lure Ball isn't particularly special. It is designed to help make it easier to catch Pokemon encountered when fishing. However, Scarlet and Violet do not have fishing mechanics since creatures spawn organically in the overworld. As such, the balls help catch critters encountered in lakes, rivers, and the sea. These include Magikarp and Finizen.

While most items, including other kinds of Pokeballs, can be found in regular shops, the Lure Balls are only available at a specific location: Porto Marinada. Or, more specifically, the auction that is held there. Note that to unlock the auction, players will need to have beaten Water-type Gym Leader Kofu Cascarrafa Gym.

Visiting Porto Marinada is a pre-requisite for moving on with the Gym Leader battle. Essentially, Kofu hurries away to Porto Marinada when the player gets to the Gym. As he forgets his wallet, the player trainer must make their way across the Asado Desert to catch up with him. After this bit of the quest has been completed and he is defeated, players can return to Porto Marinada to partake in the auction.

Here, many items can be seen being bid for varying prices. Ensure you have enough money to splurge on the Lure Balls. If players cannot find the Lure Balls in their auction, worry not, as it isn't a glitch. Items in the auction rotate periodically, so players can come back later and check if the selection has been updated to feature the Lure Balls.

What sort of activities can be done in Paldea?

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Unlike the traditional Pokemon formula, players can now follow three distinct storylines. The Victory Road sees the young trainer attempt to take on the powerful Elite Four and become the regional champion, which is pretty much what previous entries have been about.

Starfall Street will also feel familiar to fans as it focuses on dealing with a new antagonistic menace known as Team Star. Oddly, there is less of an evil organization and more of a disgruntled group of students from the Academy that the player attends.

Finally, the Path of Legends story requires players to help Arven collect Herba Mystica, a rare ingredient guarded by massive Titan Pokemon. Besides the narrative, the open world itself has many things to do. These include fighting Tera Raid bosses, taking down Team Star bases, and even odder activities leading to surprising results and encounters.

Poll : 0 votes