Which Furfrou forms are currently in Pokemon GO?

With the release of Pokemon GO's Fashion Week, Furfrou has been released into the wild for trainers to capture and add to their collection. What separates Furfrou from other Pokemon that makes it worth collecting is its many different coat patterns trainers can obtain.

Many players may find themselves wondering which coat or "trim" is available for them and how to get them.

Furfrou's different trims in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Fashion Week is a great opportunity for players to collect rare and unique versions of Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Furfrou has ten different forms counting the regular form that it is captured in. However, a lot of these forms are only available in some places.

Furfrou's Matron and Dandy trims are available to every player worldwide in Pokemon GO. The rest of the forms can be obtained in each of the different regions.

The Debutante trim is available in the Americas; the Diamond trim is available to players in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Star trim is available to players in the Asia-Pacific region; the La Reine trim is available to players in France; the Kabuki form can be obtained by players in Japan; players in Egypt can get the Pharoah form.

Sadly, the Heart trim is currently unobtainable in Pokemon GO. Since it has not been released along with the rest, this form should be released along with an event.

To change the trim of a Furfrou, gamers simply need 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust. Going into Furfrou's summary and selecting the "Change Form" option will allow them to choose one of the available forms to transform their Furfrou into.

However, players have to spend the 25 candy and 10,000 Stardust more if they wish to change the trim again.

Additional information: Furfrou

There is some information to keep in mind for players looking to use their Furfrou in Pokemon GO. Despite what a few might say or think, Furfrou does not receive any stat boosts or different moves with each trim. The trims are only cosmetic changes and bear no relevance to its performance in battle.

Furfrou is also a Normal-type Pokemon, meaning it takes less damage from Ghost type attacks while taking more damage from Fighting type attacks.

Furfrou's stat spread in Pokemon GO indicates a more defensive Pokemon, with defense and stamina being its best stats. Furfrou might not be the best attacker due to its lack of Normal-type attacks and its mediocre attack stat of 164.

Furfrou's moveset in Pokemon GO is another one of its interesting traits. Its only Normal-type move is Take Down, which is a fast attack.

Also Read

A majority of Furfrou's moveset is Dark-type moves. These moves are Bite and Sucker Punch for fast attacks and Dark Pulse for a charged attack.

Furfrou's many different trim styles make this Pokemon one of the most exciting for players to collect in Pokemon GO. With Pokemon GO's Fashion Week release, players can finally collect nearly every form of Furfrou to complete their collections.

Edited by Ravi Iyer