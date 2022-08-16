Why Obstruct isn't worth using in Pokemon GO

Arriving in Pokemon GO during Galarian Zigzagoon's Community Day, Obstruct is a Dark-type Charged Move usable by Obstagoon. This Pokemon is the final evolution of Galarian Zigzagoon's evolutionary family after Linoone.

As it presently exists, Obstruct is only obtainable in Pokemon GO from evolving an Obstagoon during Galarian Zigzagoon's Community Day or using an Elite Charged TM.

But is the move worth going out of your way for? Whenever a new move debuts in the popular mobile title, it's worth asking this question and breaking down the usefulness of the move in question.

Pokemon GO: Breaking down Obstruct as of August 2022

Obstagoon is currently the only Pokemon capable of learning Obstruct in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In its current Pokemon GO iteration, Obstruct deals 20 damage in PvE, 15 in PvP, and costs 40 energy. It possesses a 1.7-second cooldown after use and deals roughly 11.76 DPS according to PvE measurements.

Obstruct deals super effective damage to Ghost and Psychic-type targets while being resisted by Dark, Fairy, and Fighting-type Pokemon. Furthermore, in PvP battles, the move increases the user's Defense by one stage and simultaneously reduces the opponent's Defense by one stage.

While the stat changes may seem compelling for PvP, Obstruct simply doesn't deal enough damage to justify its cost at the moment. Requiring 40 energy and only dealing a maximum of 20 damage in PvE is quite disappointing, especially considering the stat changes don't take place outside of PvP battles.

Trainers in Pokemon GO's PvP may be more inclined to use Obstruct, but the move is still a poor choice for damage and energy economy-wise compared to the likes of Night Slash.

Trainers will want to use at least one Dark-type Charged Move with Obstagoon to take advantage of Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB), but Obstruct really can't be justified as a meta pick.

Night Slash deals 50 power and only costs 35 energy by comparison. It may not raise or lower Defense, but it has the edge in every other category.

Furthermore, since Obstruct only manipulates Defense in PvP, it can't be considered a huge asset for the Charged Move unless a trainer only uses their Obstagoon for PvP.

Obstruct isn't wholly useless, however, as it can shine in protracted PvP battles. The longer a fight goes on, the more Obstagoon can use Obstruct, and the more it can increase its Defense while lowering that of its opponent.

This can tip the scales in Obstagoon's favor significantly. However, the frequency of Obstagoon entering a protracted battle in Battle League is likely relatively small. Therefore, Obstruct is highly situational and can't necessarily be relied upon consistently the way that Night Slash can.

At the end of the day, trainers have the final say on what moves to give their Pokemon. Those who wish to use Obstruct will still do so, but they'll face an uphill climb compared to trainers who utilize other options with their Obstagoon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer