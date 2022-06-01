Why are there no usable Pokemon GO promo codes?

While players can earn items in Pokemon GO by spinning Pokestops or buying them in shops, the occasional promo code does come through. They are only available for a limited time and can grant players who cash them before they expire with items. However, these codes can be hard to track down.

These codes were much more common in the game's early days as they were a great incentive to bring users into the game. This is why other mobile games like Raid: Shadow Legends collaborate with YouTubers for ads and give new gamers free loot when downloading the title using their provided code.

However, many long-time players have noticed a distinct lack of promo codes for Pokemon GO in the game's modern days. With GO Fest 2022 right around the corner, many think this would be an excellent time for Niantic to give users a few codes for free Pokeballs, as they will need them when the event goes live.

What happened to Pokemon GO's promo codes?

Promotion for Pokemon GO's collaboration with Twitch Prime (Image via Niantic)

As the game gains more and more gamers, it does not need to entice them with free loot anymore. Pokemon GO is one of the most successful mobile games in the current market.

Pair this with the fact that it is a mobile title for the largest grossing media franchise, and it can be seen why it is popular.

With a game as popular as Niantic's geocaching experience for the Pokemon franchise, new content is enough to warrant anyone to start playing. Seeing advertisements for this game on YouTube ads is often enough to get trainers excited to play.

After all, Mewtwo in the game is more exciting than 20 Pokeballs.

Another point of interest regarding these promo codes is that players needed to jump through hoops to enter them a lot of the time. While players on Android systems could enter them from the app, iOS users had to go to the game's website, sign in to their accounts, and only then could they enter the code they had.

While there may not be any free promo code for players to take advantage of in the upcoming month, the concept has not been forgotten. The recent collaboration with Amazon and Twitch Prime for Pokemon GO brings back these codes for players to cash in for rewards.

So, how can they take advantage of this?

Of course, to claim Twitch Prime rewards, users need a Twitch Prime account. If they have an Amazon Prime account, they can go to the Twitch Prime website. After signing in to their Amazon Prime accounts, gamers can activate their Twitch Prime membership for no additional cost.

Once they are on the Twitch Prime website, they can choose to claim their rewards. After doing so, individuals will be presented with a textbox displaying the code that yields their Twitch reward.

Enter this code into either the app on Android devices or the game's official website to claim them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far