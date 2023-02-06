Will February 2023 bring a full moon in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO offers innovative ideas and events to keep fans' excitement thriving. Several real-life events are incorporated into the game to enhance players' experience even further. One such thing is a full moon event, and the developers at Niantic have devised an idea on how to use the in-game’s full moon generously.

There is always an ongoing debate in the community if the moon's in-game appearance aligns with the real world. The discussion took on new life as the full moon on February 5 didn’t appear in the title, and many missed out on the opportunities that could have been provided.

Pokemon GO's full moon is often linked with the Ursaluna evolutionary line as they are directly connected to it.

That said, there is more to the events that feature a full moon in the game, which holds massive importance to the players. Below is everything you need to know about the topic.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Pokemon GO didn't feature the full moon this February 2023

Many Pokemon GO trainers are confused because there was no full moon in the game this February 5, contrary to the real world. They were seen speculating whether it would appear and the answer may be disappointing. As of the time of writing this piece, there have been no official announcements of a full moon appearance this month, and there is less of a chance of it happening.

Pokemon GO's full moon is a celebrated occurrence and is often linked to several Pocket Monsters like the Ursaring family. The appearances are intertwined with the Teddiursa Community Day.

The previous year, we saw the debut of Ursaluna during a full moon in the game. It is the last evolution of Teddiursa and was introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus as a Hisuian Pocket Monster. There, players can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna using a Peat Block during a full moon.

In Pokemon GO, the evolutionary process is similar, but with different availability, and happens during full moons. Teddirusa had an increased spawn rate during the event, and when the moon becomes visible, players can feed 100 Teddiursa Candy to the Pocket Monster to evolve it into Ursaring.

The last in-game full moon appeared on November 12, 2022, and when trainers evolved their Ursaring for the first time during that time or up to five hours afterwards, the Pocket Monster will know the Ground-type Charge Attack High Horsepower.

The Pokemon GO event provided several bonuses to trainers like extra stardust, bonus Candy XL, extended activation hours for Lure Modules and Incense, Trades requiring less Stardust during the hours, a maximum of two Special Trades, etc. These bonuses are some of the most amazing to get in the title.

Full moons in Pokemon GO also have other implications for socializing and making the game more interactive. This brings out the initial motive of why the title was made, for trainers to enjoy the thrill of gaming along with exploring geographical areas.

With the full moon event in the game, trainers have a reason to get out and bump into each other while searching for the featured Pocket Monsters in the wild.

