Will there be a Giovanni update in Pokemon GO during June 2022?

Pokemon GO trainers have been battling Team GO Rocket for years, but its boss Giovanni eventually always returns to enact a new sinister plan.

Since the malicious kingpin always rears his head in Pokemon GO after some time away, trainers are wondering what he has planned next. Will Giovanni and Team GO Rocket return this month?

So far, Niantic has kept mum on any Team GO Rocket-related developments, but that doesn't mean the possibility isn't there.

At the very least, Team GO Rocket and Giovanni could be present for the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2022, as they have appeared this way in the past.

When to expect a Team GO Rocket return in Pokemon GO

Giovanni may make an appearance during GO Fest 2022 (Image via Niantic)

There may be no better opportunity for Giovanni to appear this month in Pokemon GO than GO Fest 2022. In previous years, the Team GO Rocket boss would appear on the second day of the weekend-long event.

If he does indeed appear, it will likely be with a new team of Shadow Pokemon, complete with a Shadow Legendary Pokemon that players may not have encountered before.

There's no way to be completely certain, but previous trends seem to indicate as much. At the moment, Niantic has only revealed the Ultra Unlocks for certain Pokemon in GO Fest, but nothing specifically pointing towards Team GO Rocket.

Despite there being no concrete confirmations, Niantic just kicked off the Season of GO late last month. With a new season comes a new slew of events, and each season is certain to contain more than a few Team GO Rocket events. None of those undertakings are complete without Giovanni at the top of the billing.

For the time being, it's not a bad idea to collect Mysterious Parts and construct Rocket Radars. This way, players can immediately take on Giovanni's Team GO Rocket Leaders when his return is confirmed.

In most situations, when Giovanni appears in Pokemon GO, he does so along with his own research questline. Professor Willow grants these research stories to trainers like other Special Research missions.

Typically, these questlines task players with defeating Team GO Rocket's grunts, leaders and Giovanni himself. Oftentimes, additional tasks include catching or purifying Shadow Pokemon, which makes sense in order to purge these innocent Pokemon of Team GO Rocket's corrupting influence.

June 2022 is still only a few days old, so trainers will have to keep their ear to the ground for any developments. Fortunately, Niantic is incredibly pragmatic when it comes to releasing information on any and all events. Once they intend to release a new Giovanni event, they'll definitely unload all the details on the trainer community.

Niantic may even leave a few thematic bread crumbs in the lead-up to announcing Giovanni's return, as this has also happened in the past.

The sinister boss is always lurking in the shadows, and before long, trainers will have the chance to send him packing once again.

