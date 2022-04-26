Will Oranguru be good in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has become one of the biggest mobile games to ever hit the mobile gaming market since its release in the summer of 2016. Due to Niantic's constant attention, various consistent content updates have helped keep the title fresh and enjoyable for new and old players.

With the conclusion of the recent Lush Jungle event that brought Lurantis and Fomantis into the game, users have noticed some Pokemon were missing. Thankfully, this has been partially amended in the Sustainability Week event that started on April 20. Enter the newest addition, Oranguru.

This Sage Pokemon debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon, which took place in the Alola region. Oranguru was the Pokemon gamers who purchased Pokemon Moon could find.

Ironically, Oranguru could be found in the Lush Jungle on Akala Island but was not added to the event.

Pokemon GO PvP guide: Oranguru

As much as everyone loves the addition of a new Monkey Pokemon to Pokemon GO, many players are more concerned with how it performs in battle. Various details must be considered when analyzing a Pokemon's potential, including its type, stats, and movepool.

Oranguru is a Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon, which works great defensively as the typings greatly suit each other. Psychic typing gets rid of the Fighting-type weakness of Normal typing, which grants Oranguru a resistance to Ghost-type attacks, to which the Psychic-type is notoriously weak.

This leaves Oranguru with two weaknesses and two resistances. Oranguru is weak to Dark and Bug-type attacks while resisting Ghost-type and other Psychic-type attacks. Thus, Oranguru is left in a good spot as there are not a lot of Pokemon capable of hitting its weak spots in the Great League, where it is prevalent.

Oranguru's stats lead it to be most effective as a stamina tank in Pokemon GO, capable of firing off charged attacks consistently to bait out the opponent's shields. This is due to Oranguru's highest stat in Pokemon GO being its stamina at a firm 207. Its defense is not far behind, sitting at a fair 192.

As for the moveset it can use to best suit this role, there are a couple of options. For maximizing Oranguru's damage output, users can choose to give it the moves Confusion and Psychic. The former is the move with the highest damage output out of all of its possible fast attacks, so it is the best choice.

Gamers not wanting to double up on Psychic-type attacks can choose to give Oranguru Foul Play for a charged attack. They could also select Yawn as a potential fast attack, but this move deals no damage and only generates a moderate amount of energy, which Confusion does better.

As for overall thoughts about Oranguru, it can be a decent tank for players wanting to use it in Great League. As for other ranks of play, it gets outclassed by many other Pokemon.

Tanky Psychic-types like Slowbro, Slowking, and Reuniclus are better choices. Oranguru is not bad, just middle-tier.

