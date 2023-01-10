Will Shiny Dedenne be available in Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy event? 

The Twinkling Fantasy event for Pokemon GO will begin on January 10, 2023, and last until January 16, 2023. During the event, plenty of Pocket Monsters will take center stage, including Mega Salamence, but Dedenne will also feature prominently.

Since this is the case, some trainers are likely wondering if they can add a Shiny Dedenne to their collection. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as the Twinkling Fantasy event marks the debut of Shiny Dedenne.

Players have different avenues to shiny hunt when it comes to Dedenne. There are also many other Pokemon with shiny forms available during the event.

So, how can trainers find a Shiny Dedenne?

Ways to find Shiny Dedenne in Pokemon GO's Twinkling Fantasy event

Dedenne and its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As long as the Twinkling Fantasy event is ongoing, trainers have multiple ways to find a Shiny Dedenne in Pokemon GO. Granted, no method will confirm a shiny appearance due to its low spawn rate. However, determined players may just get lucky during their search and find a Shiny Dedenne to call their own.

By utilizing every possible avenue of finding Dedenne during the event, trainers should be able to spot at least one shiny and maybe more with a little luck on their side.

Once the event begins, players will be able to find Dedenne in the wild as a reward for Field Research tasks and also as a 3-star raid boss. Trainers can pursue one of these methods to find plenty of Dedenne and a potential shiny. However, it's ideal to attempt each activity as much as possible to maximize the chances of finding Shiny Dedenne before the Twilight Fantasy event concludes.

For optimal results, Pokemon GO players will have to search in the wild while visiting plenty of Pokestops and gyms. Doing so will allow them to collect plenty of Field Research tasks by spinning the discs at the stops. Keeping an eye on gyms ensures that trainers know when a Dedenne appears as a raid boss.

By combining every possible approach to finding Dedenne at once, players have a higher chance of finding Shiny Dedenne at a quicker rate than if they were pursuing it with one lone method.

However, keep in mind that the appearance of Shiny Dedenne is not guaranteed. Sometimes, despite finding plenty of the Antenna Pokemon in an environment, a shiny variant simply won't appear.

However, six days is quite a long time for a prospective shiny hunter. Trainers who keep trying and don't give up may very well be rewarded for their efforts.

If players need a little help in their search during this Pokemon GO event, it may not be a bad idea to bring along Incense and some standard Lure Modules. These items can increase Pokemon spawns around the player and Pokestops, respectively.

More encounters with Dedenne means more chances to find a shiny while hunting in the wild. Supplementing a trainer's search with the occasioSnal research task or gym raid should yield the best possible results.

