Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour January 10: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Another Spotlight Hour is on the horizon for Pokemon GO players, and they will be eager for this one for a couple of reasons. After the first Spotlight Hour of the month featuring Alolan Sandshrew, the upcoming iteration will see Swirlix in the limelight with an increased spawn rate in the wild.

With the upcoming Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokemon GO, the mega evolved version of Salamence finally makes its long-awaited debut in the popular AR title. Additionally, Zekrom will also be returning as a 5-star Raid boss and will feature in this week's Raid Hour event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



It's time to brush up on your Dragon- and Fairy-type lore—the Twinkling Fantasy event is only a few days away!

This article lists the necessary details for this week's Spotlight Hour featuring Swirlix so that Pokemon GO fans can prepare for the event.

Swirlix will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on January 10: Event bonuses and how to prepare

As mentioned above, this week's Spotlight Hour will see Swirlix appear in the limelight for the duration of the event, with an increased frequency of the Pokemon spawning in the wild. The event is slated to be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting off at 6 pm local time and lasting until 7 pm local time.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, January 10, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Swirlix appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double Stardust from catching Pokémon.

Originally introduced in Generation VI with Pokemon X and Y, Swirlix is a Fairy-type Pocket Monster. Also known as the Cotton Candy Pokemon, Swirlix is a fluffy and cute Pocket Monster sporting a white and pink coloration, with physical characteristics that resemble real-life cotton candy.

Swirlix can be evolved into Slurpuff, which is visually based on the dessert meringue. In the mainline titles, this evolution takes place when a Swirlix that's holding a Whipped Dream gets traded. In Pokemon GO, trainers are able to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff by utilizing 50 Swirlix Candy and feeding the Pocket Monster 25x berries after making it a Buddy Pokemon.

Given that the Pocket Monster will have an increased spawn rate during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event, this is the perfect opportunity for players to catch as many of the creature as possible to make sure they have the adequate number of Candy to evolve it. Players should also try and evolve the Swirlix with the best stats and IV.

Shiny Swirlix will also be available in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event for Pokemon GO trainers to catch. The increased frequency of wild spawns for Swirlix will allow lucky players to have a greater chance of coming across a shiny variant of the Cotton Candy Pokemon.

Once they have caught the unique variant, they will also be able to evolve it into Shiny Slurpuff. This week's Spotlight Hour event will have an added bonus of 2x Catch Stardust to further incentivize players to participate in the occasion. Another bonus for engaging in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event is the fact that Swirlix is one of Ditto's possible disguises for January 2023. The increased spawn rate for Swirlix provides players with a greater chance of coming across a Ditto masquerading as the Cotton Candy Pokemon.

In preparation for the Swirlix Spotlight Hour, trainers should make sure they have a surplus of Poke Balls to catch as many Pocket Monsters as possible during the event. They will also need to ensure that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box to accommodate their catches.

Trainers are also advised to use in-game items like Incense to boost spawn rate, Lucky Eggs to boost XP earned, and Star Pieces to boost Stardust earned. Apart from Alolan Sandshrew and Swirlix, this month's Spotlight Hour events will also feature Seedot, Tynamo, and Blitzle.

