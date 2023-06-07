"You want how much!?": Pokemon GO player comments on recent in-game box offerings

Pokemon GO players are expressing their disappointment on Reddit as they witness their beloved mobile game gradually transforming into a corporate cash grab, following a trend seen in many other mainstream mobile games. This unfortunate shift has become increasingly evident as Niantic introduces in-person raiding requirements and raises the prices of the in-game microtransactions.

While avoiding raids and stingy events can be somewhat easy to do, watching as Niantic inflates the value of their premium currency to incentivize more cash purchases is a sort of looming fog that extends its reach to everybody, leaving them feeling dread and annoyance.

Once in a while, Niantic will release a new item on their in-app shop, only for the pricing of it to be wildly outlandish. This is the case with the pricing of a recent gift box that was discussed on the Pokemon GO subreddit.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's recent wild price point for a gift box

Redditor u/Drunk_Stoner on the Pokemon GO subreddit made a post to the popular forum showcasing their disbelief at the audacity of the multi-million dollar company. In their post, the user is pointing out the outrageous price tag behind the shop's Great Box bundle.

The box holds five Fast TMs and five Charged TMs. Although this may initially sound like a decent deal for the price of 1,100 Pokecoins, it becomes exponentially less so after considering how common these items are for the hardcore player base that grinds competitive battles and research tasks.

This has resulted in a bit of conflict, as players who would benefit from having these bonus TMs already have a surplus of them. As such, many have claimed that Niantic would be better off giving players a place to trade in their surplus in exchange for Pokecoins, rather than the other way around.

Even for players who are looking to get into the competitive side of Pokemon GO, the steep price point of 1,100 Pokecoins will likely dissuade them from picking up the box. Since TMs do not give players the choice of what move their Pokemon learns and only change it to another random option, it is entirely possible that players could burn all their purchased TMs without getting the move they want.

Of course, the best way to let Niantic know that this is a completely outrageous and unreasonable offer for TMs in Pokemon GO is to simply not buy them. If Niantic sees that the offer is not bringing in any revenue, they will have to change it. Here's how players should try to obtain TMs instead.

How to get TMs for free in Pokemon GO

Red receiving a TM in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest way to receive a huge amount of TMs in Pokemon GO is to play the Battle League. Through the reward pass, players can receive rewards when they win battles. Some of the most common rewards they can obtain are Charged and Fast TMs, the same ones that are being sold in the store for 1,100 Pokecoins.

