Best moveset for Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Yungoos, as well as a small list of other Pokemon from the Alola region, have finally arrived in Pokemon GO. With all these new Pokemon players have at their disposal, many are beginning to experiment with them in the mobile game's competitive Battle League to see who is viable and who is not.

Yungoos was introduced in the seventh generation as the Alolan take of the early-route rodent Pokemon users could catch. Much like how other common Pokemon like Rattata and Bidoof were in their home regions, many gamers had a Yungoos as their first captured Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS.

With all the talk surrounding which Pokemon will be coming to the meta, many factors need to be considered. Information like a Pokemon's typing, stats, and potential moveset weigh heavily on whether or not a Pokemon will be seen as viable in Pokemon GO's hardset metagame.

Yungoos in Pokemon GO: An analysis

A group of Yungoos ready for a fight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yungoos is a Normal-type Pokemon, providing it with an even number of resistances and weaknesses, although only one of each. Yungoos resists Ghost-type attacks and takes super-effective damage from Fighting-type attacks. This means that it fairs poorly against Machop but well against Shuppet.

Yungoos' stats leave a lot to be desired as it is a Pokemon that has yet to evolve. However, these are not terrible stats for a Pokemon of that status. Its highest stat is its stamina at a solid 134, followed closely by its attack at 122. Yungoos' lowest stat is its defense at a low 56.

Yungoos has a surprisingly colorful movepool with access to both Rock and Dark-type attacks and a selection of some decent Normal-type attacks that are powered up thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (or STAB for short). It also has access to great moves like Bite and Hyper Fang.

While Yungoos is surprisingly decent for an unevolved Pokemon, it is not a solid contender for Pokemon GO's aggressive metagame. Perhaps when Niantic brings back the Little Cup, it can be a tremendous Normal-type sleeper pick for the tier, but as of right now, it is not recommended for use.

While it is unfortunate that Yungoos is not viable, this may not be the case for its evolved form, Gumshoos. For the dedicated few that want to use Yungoos in Pokemon GO, Yungoos' best moveset is a combination of Tackle for a fast attack and Hyper Fang for a charged attack though there is room for experimentation.

