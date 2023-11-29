10 important movies leaving Netflix in November 2023

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the premier streaming services across the globe right now. The platform has an extensive library of content, spread across genres. Netflix hosts films, TV shows, and documentaries alongside exclusive web series and original titles.

However, with the amount of content growing, Netflix's library has also been evolving. They have kept on adding new titles to become one of the largest and most diverse libraries. But Netflix has also had to remove some titles periodically. While mostly older titles, some of the films and shows are still popular.

With that in mind, we have curated a list of noteworthy movies that will be purged from Netflix's library in November 2023. Here's a list of movies leaving Netflix.

Arrival, Fences, and more - 10 most notable movies removed from Netflix in November 2023

1) Arrival

Arrival (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Arrival is a science fiction drama from Paramount Pictures. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Eric Heisserer working on the screenplay, which was developed from a 1998 short story by Ted Chiang, Story of Your Life. The film premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival before releasing in theaters soon after.

The film starred Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker, and Jeremy Renner. Arrival was as much a critic's favorite as it was a commercial success. It was hailed as one of the best films of the year and even received multiple accolades.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity."

Arrival is set to leave Netflix on November 30, 2023.

2) Superbad

Superbad (Image via Sony)

Superbad is a teenage buddy comedy from Sony Pictures. Directed by Greg Mottola, the screenplay is written by Seth Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg, with inspiration from their very own childhood experiences in the 90s.

The cast for the film featured Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Emma Stone. Superbad came to be one of the most notable films of the decade, and also one of the most acclaimed high school buddy movies.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Seth and Evan want nothing more than to lose their virginity before they head off to college. To do that, though, they need to get liquor for the big party that night. With the help of their friend Fogell, a.k.a. McLovin, and his fake I.D., the three of them go on a hilarious chase for that elusive booze, dodging incompetent cops, angry neighbors and jealous boyfriends."

Superbad is set to leave Netflix on November 30, 2023.

3) Fences

Fences (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Fences is a period drama film from Paramount Pictures. Denzel Washington directed the movie with August Wilson working on the screenplay, with inspiration from his very own 1985 play of the same name that won him a Pulitzer Prize.

The film starred Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Fences was released in 2016 to become one of the most acclaimed films of the year. The performance by the lead cast, screenplay, cinematography, everything was a hit among critics. The film also got Viola Davis an Academy and Golden Globe win.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son's chance to meet a college football recruiter."

Fences will be removed from Netflix's library on November 30, 2023.

4) Spider-Man

The Spider-Man trilogy (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes in the world of comics. So much so, that the character has found itself being cast in multiple films and numerous video games through the years. However, the one that really put the character at the forefront of pop culture was in the 2000s with Sam Raimi's trilogy.

Sam Raimi directed the film with a screenplay written by David Koepp, which chronicles the origin story of the superhero. The first film was released in 2002, with the following two released in 2004 and 2007.

The franchise starred Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy will be removed from Netflix on November 30, 2023. Also for those who are more into Andrew Garfield's version, The Amazing Spider-Man duology will also be gone from Netflix on the same day.

5) Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City: The Movie (Image via Warner Bros.)

Sex and the City: The Movie is a romantic comedy-drama from Warner Bros. Pictures. Written and directed by Michael Patrick King, the film was released in 2008 as the sequel to the original TV series which was itself inspired by Candace Bushnell's column on The New York Observer.

The cast for the film featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles from the original series alongside Chris Noth, Candice Bergen, Jennifer Hudson, and others in pivotal roles. The film saw immense commercial success, raking in over $400 million and warranting another film sequel.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"For too long, Carrie Bradshaw had been looking for love in all the wrong places...but in all the right shoes. In this much-anticipated movie event, Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda are back, four years after the hit TV series ended. As they continue to juggle career, relationships, motherhood and life in Manhattan, the girls realise that more than ever, true friendship never goes out of style."

Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel will be available to stream on Netflix only till November 30, 2023.

6) Stuart Little

Stuart Little (Image via Sony)

Stuart Little is a live-action/ animated fantasy comedy film from Sony Pictures. Rob Minkoff directed the film with M. Night Shyamalan and Greg Brooker working on the screenplay based on E.B. White's 1945 novel of the same name. This was the first part of a trilogy, the next two parts were released in 2002 and 2005 respectively.

The first two parts featured Jonathan Lipnicki, Hugh Laurie, and Geena Davis as the central human characters alongside Michael J. Fox, Nathan Lane, and others voicing pivotal animated characters. The film was a commercial success, spawning a franchise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Join the fun when the Little family adopts an adorably spunky boy named Stuart, who looks a lot like a mouse. Mr. and Mrs. Little fall in love with Stuart right away, but their older son, George, isn't so sure. As Stuart tries to win over his new brother with hilarious feats of courage and daring, the family's cat, Snowbell, gets involved with a gang of shady felines who devise a dastardly plan to get Stuart out of the house...permanently!"

Both Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 will be removed from Netflix on November 30, 2023.

7) Matilda

Matilda (Image via Sony)

Matilda is a fantasy comedy film from Sony Pictures. The film was directed by Danny DeVito with Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord writing the screenplay based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel of the same name.

The cast included Mara Wilson, Embeth Davidtz, and Pam Ferris. While Matilda did not do great during its theatrical run in 1996, the film gained immense popularity and cult status over the following years.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Mrs. Doubtfire's Mara Wilson stars as Matilda, a super-smart little girl who's woefully misunderstood by her parents, her brother, and an evil school principal. But with the help of a brave best friend and a wonderful teacher, Matilda discovers she doesn't have to get mad to get even."

You won't be able to watch Matilda on Netflix after November 30, 2023.

8) Up in the Air

Up in the Air (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Up in the Air is a 2009 comedy-drama from Paramount Pictures. Jason Reitman directed the film while also working on the screenplay alongside Sheldon Turner, with inspiration from Walter Kim's 2001 novel of the same name.

The film starred George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, and Vera Farmiga. It was a critical and commercial success and even received multiple nominations at the Academy and Golden Globes.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"...Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizing expert whose cherished life on the road is threatened just as he is on the cusp of reaching ten million frequent flyer miles and after he's met the frequent-traveler woman of his dreams."

Up in the Air will be gone from Netflix on November 30, 2023.

9) Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Groundhog Day is a fantasy comedy-drama from Columbia Pictures. Harold Ramis directs the movie with a screenplay from Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis, which was developed from one of Rubin's stories.

The cast featured Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell in the lead roles alongside Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Marita Geraghty in supporting roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 1993 and also one of the most popular comedies of the 90s.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Teamed with a relentlessly cheerful producer and a smart-aleck cameraman, TV weatherman Phil Connors is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities. But on his way out of town, Phil is caught in a giant blizzard, which he failed to predict, and finds himself stuck in small-town hell. Just when things couldn't get any worse, they do. Phil wakes the next morning to find it's Groundhog Day all over again... and again... and again."

The last day that Groundhog Day will stream on Netflix is November 30, 2023.

10) Surf's Up

Surf's Up (Image via Sony)

Surf's Up is an animated mockumentary comedy from Sony Pictures. The film was directed by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck who also contributed to the screenplay alongside Don Rhymer and Chris Jenkins. The film was released in 2007 as a parody of 90s surfing documentaries.

The characters in the film were voiced by prominent actors like Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel, and Jeff Bridges. It received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike and even got an Academy nomination under Best Animated Feature.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows,

"Surf's Up is an animated feature that goes behind the scenes of the high-octane world of competitive penguin surfing. The film profiles Cody Maverick, an up-and-coming surfer as he enters his first pro competition. Inspired by his hero, a legendary wave rider named Big Z, Cody leaves his family and his town of Shiverpool, Antarctica to travel to Pen Gu Island for the Big Z Memorial Surf Off.

Cody believes that winning will bring him the admiration and respect he desires. But when he unexpectedly comes face to face with a washed up old surfer named The Geek, Cody begins to understand that the greatest champion isn't always the one who comes in first."

Surf's Up will be removed from Netflix on November 30, 2023.

These are some of the films on Netflix that you need to catch as soon as possible. These titles will be removed from the streaming platform at the end of this month.