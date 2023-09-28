5 memorable Dumbledore scenes from Harry Potter

Albus Dumbledore, from the world of Harry Potter, is one of the most famous and adored characters of all time. Sir Michael Gambon's portrayal of him in the Harry Potter franchise is genuinely remarkable and the former's death is a huge loss to his fans and those who knew him.

The character he portrayed in the well-loved films was as popular as he was loved. Needless to say, Sir Michael Gambon's interpretation of him is nothing short of remarkable.

The headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was intelligent, sympathetic, strong, and always had a smile on his face. He served as Harry Potter's mentor along with helping the other members of the Order of the Phoenix. Albus Dumbledore was also crucial in Harry's success in his quest to overthrow Lord Voldemort.

With his friendliness, wit, and humor, Sir Gambon brought the character to life and inspired fans of all ages with his bravery and perseverance. He served as a ray of hope in the most hopeless of circumstances.

Sir Michael Gambon passed away at the age of 83 on September 28, 2023, and his loss is felt deeply by the Harry Potter fanbase and the movie industry. Everyone who knew him and worked with him will miss him and his presence. However, Sir Gambon's portrayal of Albus Dumbledore will endure his legacy. His portrayal of the character will continue to motivate and enthrall future generations.

As we appreciate Michael Gambon for creating such a magnificent Dumbledore for us, here are some of the most memorable moments of the character in the series.

5 scenes with Albus Dumbledore that are unforgettable for every Harry Potter fan

1) Dumbledore fights the Inferi (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

Dumbledore casts a firestorm on the Inferi (Image via Wizarding World)

One of the most unforgettable scenes in the Harry Potter series is the Inferi scene, which stands out not only for its visual impact but also for its emotional resonance.

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, fans only heard that Albus had single-handedly driven away an army of dementors from the school grounds to their stations. However, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, they saw just how powerful the Headmaster was as he defeated a number of deadly magical creatures.

Near the end of the film, Dumbledore leads Harry to the secret cave where Voldemort had stashed a portion of his soul within the cursed locket. Here, he makes Harry give him a poisoned drink to get to the locket. The drink doesn't just drain Albus of his energy but leaves him wailing and sobbing on the ground. Needless to say, the strong wizard's condition was frightening.

Harry made a valiant effort to assist by bringing water from a local lake to his headmaster. At that point, a group of undead known as the Inferi began to emerge from the lake.

Harry was taken by an Inferius and pulled to the lake's bottom. However, he witnessed a blazing fireball light up the top of the lake just before he drowned. To annihilate the Inferius clutching onto Harry, a single fire shaft snaked down.

Harry was astounded to see the completely depleted Dumbledore keeping the entire army of Inferi at bay with a storm of magical fire when he eventually managed to swim up out of the lake.

His triumph over the Inferi is evidence of his extraordinary strength—magically and physically. He possesses the focus and composure under pressure that is necessary for any good wizard.

His battle with the Inferi is noteworthy also because it demonstrates his willingness to take risks for the sake of defending those who are important to him. Even though he is aware that the Inferi pose a threat to Harry, Albus is prepared to engage them in combat.

2) Cedric Diggory Speech (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

In all of literature, Dumbledore's eulogy at Cedric Diggory's (Robert Pattinson) funeral is one of the most masterfully written, heartfelt, and stunning speeches ever.

Albus notes in his address the anguish and grief that everyone is experiencing in the wake of Cedric's passing. Like a true leader, the headmaster reminds everyone of Cedric's many admirable traits, like his fairness, bravery, and kindness. Albus imparts wisdom on the value of enjoying life to the fullest and appreciating the time spent with loved ones during his address.

In his speech, he acknowledges Cedric's death as a terrible loss and goes on to list out Diggory's multiple qualities while calling him a "fierce, fierce friend." The headmaster follows this up by telling the students and teachers that it was due to this that they had the "right to know exactly how he died."

"You see, Cedric Diggory was murdered by Lord Voldemort. The ministry of magic does not wish me to tell you this. But not to do so I think would be an insult to his memory," Albus says.

He continues:

"Now the pain we all feel at this dreadful loss reminds me, reminds us that while we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one. In light of recent events the bonds of friendship we made this year will be more important than ever."

Dumbledore adds:

"Remember that and Cedric Diggory will not have died in vain. You remember that, and we’ll celebrate a boy who was kind and honest and brave and true right to the very end.”

3) Battling Voldemort (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Dumbledore and Voldemort face off (Image via Wizarding World)

Harry's status as "The Boy Who Lived" preceded him in the wizarding community. Similarly, Dumbledore's reputation as the only person on earth that Voldemort was too terrified to confront directly preceded him.

For a long time, spectators found it hard to accept that the always jovial Hogwarts headmaster could be a wizard even more potent than He Who Must Not Be Named.

All of that changed with the release of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. At the film's conclusion, Harry and his companions are running for their lives from Voldemort's Death Eaters.

Just as Harry is about to lead his comrades to safety, the Dark Lord appears in front of him, ready to kill everyone in his path. When all hope appeared lost, Dumbledore himself showed up to turn things around.

In an epic battle, the two strong wizards faced off against one another. Voldemort's most potent spells were deflected by Albus, who displayed no sign of fear while creating magical traps that were difficult for the Dark Lord to escape.

Finally, Voldemort came to the conclusion that he had no chance of victory and turned to possessing Harry to fend off Dumbledore, a strategy that finally failed.

4) The Grand Reveal (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1)

Albus reveals to Snape that he must die to save Harry (Image via YouTube)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 marked the beginning of Harry's realization that Dumbledore was much more nuanced than he had previously thought. The former headmaster had allegedly previously fantasized about working with Gellert Grindelwald to rule over all of mugglekind.

However, even that insight was nothing compared to what Harry unearthed in Severus Snape's memories after the latter had passed away.

Through these memories, over the years, Harry observed Snape and Dumbledore strategize and plan, always with the intention of preserving Harry's life and enhancing his strength. In the end, however, Dumbledore revealed that everything was done so Harry could bring an end to Voldemort's rule by willingly handing himself up to be killed by the Dark Lord.

Despite learning that Albus had been rearing Harry "like a pig for slaughter," as Snape put it, Harry still felt compelled to follow the path outlined for him by Dumbledore. This is because Dumbledore's plans were so well-thought-out and because of how well he understood Harry.

As a result, Potter entered the Forbidden Forest voluntarily to give himself as a sacrifice to Voldemort, as per the plot his headmaster had initiated when he left Harry at the Dursleys' doorstep years before.

5) Dumbledore's final trick (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2)

Harry and Dumbledore meet at Kings Cross Station (Image via Wizarding World)

Fans were experiencing emotional whiplash by the time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 ended. By this time, they had learned many surprising details about Dumbledore and his secrets. However, the headmaster revealed he had one more trick up his sleeve even after Harry knowingly permitted Voldemort to kill him in accordance with the previous headmaster's plan.

Harry awakens in what appears to be King's Cross Station in a dream-like setting after being subjected to the deadly spell.

He encounters some incarnation of Dumbledore there. The headmaster's incarnation tells Harry that his readiness to give his life to save his friends had permitted Voldemort's soul to be killed off. This left Harry's soul entire and unbroken.

Finally, the whole scope of Albus's ultimate plan—to finally put an end to Lord Voldemort while simultaneously saving Harry—was made clear. He made that admission as he said Harry farewell for the last time, demonstrating that the headmaster had been genuinely concerned for his young charge all along.

Dumbledore will always be one of the most adored characters in the Harry Potter series. He will live on in the minds of people for generations to come because Sir Michael Gambon brought the character to life in a way that was both inspiring and motivating.