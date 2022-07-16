6 Air Jordans releasing in August 2022 

August will be exciting for sneakerheads and followers of Air Jordan. This is because this month sees the release of several highly anticipated AJ models, including the Air Jordan 5 "Concord" and Air Jordan 13 "French Blue." In addition, the shoe manufacturer will resurrect some of its most cherished vintage styles in August 2022, including the Air Jordan 7 "Citrus."

The Jordan Brand is putting as much effort into August as it did into July's new sneaker releases and collaborations. These efforts will result in an Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" model sporting a Ferrari flair.

Here are 6 pairs of shoes that will undoubtedly make August 2022 rewarding for sneaker fans.

Six upcoming Air Jordan releases in August 2022

1) Air Jordan 4 WMNS Canyon Purple

Take a detailed look at the upcoming AJ 4 Canyon Purple sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The long-awaited women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" is all set to hit stores on August 11, 2022. The rugged suede pairs will arrive with a price tag of $200 each. Fetch them via Nike's e-commerce website and other select retail outlets.

These rugged sneakers are fashioned with superior furry suedes in Canyon Purple hues. These suede uppers are nicely complemented with black webbing, wings, and a heel tab. Besides black, brilliant pastel green tones are employed for more details on the eyelets and midsoles.

Similar purple suede tongue flaps adorn the black and red Jumpman logos. The characteristic branding details are also prominent on the heels of these pairs. Rounding out the pairs are the White and black outer sole units.

2) Air Jordan 5 Concord

Take a detailed look at the impending AJ 5 Concord sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 5 sneaker design has given the world various fresh colorways this year, including "Easter" and "Green Bean," which were well received by the fans. To maintain this streak, the Jordan Brand is adding one more "Concord" variant. Scheduled to drop on August 13, 2022, these $200 pairs can be availed from the online stores of both Nike and other affiliated retail sites.

The outer of these units is entirely covered with white, while the Concord purple hits are used to embellish the shoes. They are primarily made with premium leather coupled with similar white webbing on the laterals and tongues of these shoes.

Towards the collars, the tongues have their reflective 3M elements that are decorated with vibrant purplish Jumpman insignias. This section is complete with white lace fasteners on top.

The midsole is black and has a clear Air unit with the signature serrated designs achieved with Concord hues in the mid-foot areas. Additionally, the outsole comprises black sections with frosty panels in the heel and forefoot.

3) Air Jordan 7 Citrus

The 518 Sole Brothers @518solebrothers

In the 518 Sole Brothers’ Hands: Over a Month Early



Air Jordan 7 'Citrus' Release Date: August 13

This year, MJ's shoe company is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its seventh shoe. To commemorate this occasion, on August 13, 2022, the Jordan Brand is bringing back one of its most loved "Citrus" renditions from 2006. Those who missed these $200 sneakers back then can buy them this time from Nike and authorized retailers. The full family size will be purchasable following their release.

The description of AJ 7 Citrus on Nike's official web page says,

“Fresh-squeezed style is coming your way. Bringing back the energetic colorway that dropped in 2006, this Air Jordan 7 celebrates the 30th anniversary of the title-winning silhouette. Premium Black nubuck contrasts against lively Citrus accents, including color-popped stitching and embroidered Jumpman. The Varsity Red liner and 23 on the heel keep the championship legacy alive. Go ahead, take a sip and refresh your step.”

How The Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" Looks On-Feet



Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”

Color: Black/Citrus-Varsity Red

Style Code: CU9307-081

Release Date: August 13, 2022

Price: $200 How The Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” Looks On-Feet＞＞Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”Color: Black/Citrus-Varsity RedStyle Code: CU9307-081Release Date: August 13, 2022Price: $200 https://t.co/IdLxY1pF7M

These alluring velvety black sneakers feature a solid black nubuck top. This black base is beautified with touches of Varsity Red and Citrus orange tints all over. The Citrus-toned Jumpman emblem is even added on the ankle, which appears as stitching used all around.

Furthermore, the brilliant red hues are employed for branding on the tongues, the liner, and the heel pull tabs. Ultimately, the footwear is finished with the black outer sole unit, accentuating the same colors as the midsole's Citrus and Red.

4) Air Jordan 14 Ginger

Take a look at the AJ14 Ginger colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next are these upcoming Air Jordan 14 footwear designs dressed in a yellowish "Ginger" color palette. With the price being $200 per pair, these units will drop on August 17, 2022. Interested buyers can get their hands on these from the shopping websites of Nike as well as other retail locations.

This footwear takes cues from the AJ 14 Low "Ginger" colorway. It has Ginger nubuck for the uppers and white elements for the toe caps. The Jumpman emblem, inspired by Ferrari, can be easily spotted adjacent to the ankles.

The tongue and laces are all-black, while the tongues and heels sport some red accents. The heel plate and outer sole units complete the sneaker with white teeth and a midsole.

5) Air Jordan 12 Stealth

Take a look at the AJ12 Stealth colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

With minimal dual-toned overlays, the AJ12 "Stealth" shoes are arriving on August 20, 2022. Marked at $200, these Stealth footwear pieces will be offered by the online stores of Nike and other retailers.

Premium tumbled leathers in gray and white hues decorate these "Stealth" shoes. The gray tongue flaps and eyelets are perfectly coupled with lighter gray lace fasteners, tongue stitching, and embroidered Jumpman logos. Furthermore, metallic eyelets are also positioned near the collars of these chic designs.

Eventually, the light gray Zoom units have been used for the sole units, complete with the Jumpman logo on the forefoot.

6) Air Jordan 13 French Blue

Take a look at the AJ13 French Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ13 "French Blue" colorway is slated to arrive on August 20, 2022. At a price of $200, Nike's SNKRS app and chosen retail outlets will sell these sleek sneakers.

These "French Blue" AJ13 shoes are constructed using tumbled leather and premium suede panels. The gray tumbled leather is combined with French Blue suede panels. This combination is further highlighted with the perforated overlays, which are done with white tumbled leather.

Will you be going for the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue" in August?

The perforations of white leathery tongue flaps are adorned with vivid red Jumpman logos, whereas the mid-foot and heel areas are decorated with blue suedes. Lastly, the white midsoles and gray outsole units are banded together to finish them.

