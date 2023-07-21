Lee Taemin debuted as the youngest member of SHINee in 2008 at 15. From his solo career to being part of the K-POP supergroup Super M, his journey is a testimony to his hard work and consistency.

As a solo artist, Taemin has influenced fans and idols alike. His title tracks Danger, Move, Want, and Criminal are still celebrated and covered by artists today. What people often miss are some of his B-Sides that are distinct and as powerful as his lead singles.

Despite every day being Taemin’s day, it is a must to celebrate his birthday especially. The star recently turned thirty on July 18.

Seven tracks from Lee Taemin that will be a good addition to your K-pop playlist

1) Heaven

Getting to pick only seven favorites from a solid discography as Taemin’s is indeed a herculean task, but whenever discussing his B-Sides, Heaven stands out as one of the bests. The B-Side from the third album, Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 is co-written by Taemin, and he experiments with his profound vocal skills.

The lyrics invite us to join the artist who wants to ease our burdens and cherish a life together that feels like "heaven." Adding to the rich vocals of the artist, the delicate instrumentation and choir chants make the song sound graceful. The track is magnificent when you experience the singer’s elegant falsettos between the lines.

2) Shadow

Shadow might sound like a distant cousin to Heaven. The second mini album, WANT released in 2019 was one of the most anticipated releases and had a notable part to play in Taemin’s solo career. The title track with the same name was well received by fans and Shadow was also an exquisite jewel in the tracklist.

Shadow boasts of dramatic instrumentation, strong verses, powerful falsetto, and imposing drops. The lyrics narrate about the protagonist bewitched by a partner whose presence is felt almost everywhere. Similar to the track Heaven, Shadow with its rich sound, vocals, and chants tends to give you a rich listening experience.

3) Thirsty

As the name of the song suggests, Thirsty is one of the tracks that is daring and tantalizing, teasing its listeners. Unlike the rich sounds we get to experience from the other songs in the list, Thirsty stays low with its instrumentals, letting Taemin shine with his deep and alluring vocals.

The lyrics of the song explain an individual’s take on being beguiled by someone. On the whole, the track is one of the songs that emphasize the variety of genres Taemin experiments with.

4) Guess Who

Guess Who from the first album Press It is an addictive anthem that can make you groove on the very first listen. With gunshots and sirens blaring, the track instantly opens with the lines,

“I hold my breath, but when I approach you it’s a Trap.”

The repetitive chorus, catchy beats, gripping synths, and riffs, might make the song an instant favorite. The distinctive features and instrumental arrangement of the song are also reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s ever-green Smooth Criminal.

5) 2 KIDS

2 KIDS may not exactly be a B-Side but a pre-release single that was later added as one of the tracks in Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1. With mild instrumentals, the track sounds more like an OST and a genuine tearjerker in your playlist. Though the lyrics make the song about a past relationship with a tragic end, the English chorus evokes nostalgia:

, “We were just two kids, too young and dumb.”

Taemin delivering the lines in a soulful way has a huge part in making the song special among other great B-Sides of the album. 2 KIDS in some way reminds us of it as Taemin concludes,

“We will have to live through the time, and be forgotten.”

6) If I could tell you

If I could tell you is a mellow B-Side from Taemin’s latest mini album Advice, which he released before his military enlistment in 2021. Collaborating with one of the prominent vocal queens and SNSD leader, Taeyeon, Taemin delivers a sweet melody for us to relish. The track brings the narrative of a protagonist who is a bit hesitant and struggles in expressing his/her feelings to a loved one. Adding to the sweet narrative, the duo’s honeyed vocals just enrich the listening experience.

7) Be Your Enemy

Be Your Enemy is another gem from Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2. The track performed by Taemin in collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy is a ballad that anyone would need during a hard time. In addition to the lighthearted beats and gentle vocals, it is the well-crafted lyrics that are evocative.

With a song like Be Your Enemy, Taemin desires to cushion our emotions and be that home.

With much more B-Sides unexplored, this list gives you a glimpse of Taemin’s artistry through the years.

Make sure to let us know which is your favorite song from the list.