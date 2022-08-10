7 best Nike sneaker releases of August 2022 week 3 (August 15- August 21) 

The month of August 2022 is shaping up to be rather busy for sneakerheads as the likes of Nike, Adidas, PUMA, ASICS, and New Balance flood the market with fresh and intriguing shoe designs.

Although there are several new releases planned for this month of the year, Nike has larger plans for its fans. In the third week of August, the Oregon-based brand will release a number of its highly anticipated footwear models, including the Air Jordan 12 Stealth, Air Jordan 13 French Blue, and Air Jordan 14 Ginger. These long-awaited sneakers will finally show up in week three.

So that you don't have to, Sportskeeda has completed a list of the top Nike releases that will be available in the third week of August.

Keep an eye out for the seven much awaited Nike releases of week 3 August 2022

1) Air Jordan 14 Ginger

Take a look at the impending sneakers (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

The "Ginger" Air Jordan 14 has long been anticipated by the sneaker community. On August 17, these shoes will finally go on sale. With a determined price label of $200 for each pair, they will be offered by the SNKRS app as well as a bunch of chosen retail outlets.

The sneaker, which takes cues from Air Jordan 14 Low "Ginger," sports a ginger nubuck top and a white toecap. The Jumpman badge, which was directly influenced by Ferrari, is visible close to the ankle. The tongue and laces are black, including some red accents on the tongue and heel. The sneakers, which have white teeth and a midsole, are completed by the heel tray and outsole.

2) Boi-1da x Nike KD 15

1STLooK @_1STLook KD15

Nike Official Images

Kevin Durant KD 15 KD15Nike Official ImagesKevin Durant KD 15 https://t.co/aazIf961zC

Nike and Kevin Durant’s association on the newly developed KD15 silhouette already sent shock waves through the footwear industry earlier this year. To broaden the catalog of their latest sneaker design, the shoe label teamed up with Canadian record producer Boi-1da. This co-designed multicolor variant will go live on the SNKRS app and other retail outlets on August 17. These enticing footwear pieces will fetch $160 per pair.

The top of the Boi-1da x Nike KD 15 has a dense network, thanks to a double-layer mesh swirl in black and green. The Nike Swoosh is divided into green and pink on the matte-finish black support wings, which also feature a similar swirl pattern embossed into the interior of the cage.

The upper section of the tongue is crafted of perforated black leather with Boi-1da's signature embroidered in orange on the right tongue and the KD logo sewn in green on the left tongue. The mesh portion of the tongue is surrounded by black and green laces.

3) FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High Pro

FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High Pro (Image via Nike)

Nike collaborated with FroSkate for their unique spin on the SB Dunk High silhouette. The duo’s new sneaker edition is titled "All Love, No Hate," based on the skateboarding label’s ethos. The brand new SB Dunk High will drop on August 17, at 7.30 pm. These pairs will be traded via the SNKRS app for $130.

These high-tops feature a clean white leather underlay contrasted with the multicolored panels placed on them. Evidently, the phrases "All Love, No Hate" are also debossed on these side panels.

Atlas @ATLAS__



See all the details: For the release of the Nike SB X froSkate Dunk High Pro Atlas will be conducting a raffle. The release will also be a donation drive done for the benefit of The City Eats.See all the details: bit.ly/Atlas_froSkate… For the release of the Nike SB X froSkate Dunk High Pro Atlas will be conducting a raffle. The release will also be a donation drive done for the benefit of The City Eats. See all the details: bit.ly/Atlas_froSkate… https://t.co/mfNZSs033L

Additionally, the toe box has heart-shaped perforations, and the handmade tongue tags conspicuously showcase the FroSkate name, logo, and its message. The striking appearance is finally reinforced by mismatched quilted sockliners, lacing, graphic insoles, and a frosty translucent outsole.

4) AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force

Yoon and Verbal’s contemporary fashion label Ambush recently joined hands with Beaverton’s shoe business for a fresh take on the shoe label's Air Adjust Force silhouette. The partners came together for a two-piece collection. The Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force sneaker edition is slated to arrive on August 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm. They will be offered by the SNKRS app and other partnering sellers for $210.

Two contrasting color schemes, Black and White, are employed to make the latest two shoe collection.

5) Nike Air Max 97 Medium Brown

Take a look at the Nike Air Max 97 shoes (Image via Nike.com)

Celebrating 25 prosperous years of its Air Max 97 shoe design, Nike is gearing up for the launch of another freshly crafted “Medium Brown” colorway of the silhouette. The Nike Air Max 97 "Medium Brown" colorway will land on August 19 at 7.30 pm.

With a dedicated price tag of $185, these pairs will be available on the SNKRS app, alongside other associated sellers.

This "Medium Brown" iteration features a Muslin and Pink Foam color palette with woven mesh, leather, and suede construction. The uppers of these pairs boast rich brown accents beginning at the mudguard that change to softer tones as we progress up to the tongue flaps. An optimal color palette for the approaching winter season.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Air Max 97 “Medium Brown”

August 19 ($185) Nike Air Max 97 “Medium Brown”August 19 ($185) https://t.co/jdxnUSh7EQ

Moreover, the tints of "Pink Foam" are interspersed all across the uppers. Rounding out the shoes are the midsoles done in white.

6) Air Jordan 13 French Blue

After releasing the “Brave Blue” colorway of Air Jordan 13 earlier this year, Nike’s design team created another “French Blue” variant, which made headlines in previous months. This much awaited Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” edition is arriving on August 20, 2022. Priced at $200 per pair, these shoes will be delivered by Nike’s e-commerce stores, along with other retailers.

The footwear offers a toe made of gray crushed leather, with back suede panels created from French Blue, and a perforated overlay made of white tumbled leather. The white tongue flap of the shoe features the red Jumpman, while the midsole, white pods, and gray outsole are all made of French Blue suede elements.

7) Air Jordan 12 Stealth

Air Jordan 12 Stealth colorway (Image via Twitter/@sneakermyth)

This year, The Jordan Brand is working extensively on its twelfth silhouette. In fact, the brand has unveiled a number of new colorways for the Air Jordan 12 shoe design, including "Black Taxi" and "Hyper Royal."

However, the most anticipated colorway is the "Stealth" version, which has been in the news for months and will finally be released in the third week of August.

You can buy the Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” from August 20 onwards from the SNKRS online stores as well as from a few selected retail stores. Each pair will cost you $200.

The top of the shoe is fashioned from gray tumbled leather with light gray accents on the laces, tongue stitching, and medial and lateral reinforcements. A light grey midsole with comprehensive Zoom is used, and a light gray outsole wraps up the sneaker. The Jumpman tab is highlighted in an identical shade.

Stay tuned to the brand's website for timely updates on the upcoming releases. All these footwear pieces will be purchasable from the SNKRS app and other authorized retailers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal