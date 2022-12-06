7 viral moments of the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 2 

The MAMA Awards 2022, held on November 29 and 30, ended with a bang and set the stage for much-needed interactions between the fourth-generation idols. The first day of the MAMA Awards featured an intriguing lineup of artist collaborations from Hyolyn and BIBI, Street Man Fighter crews and KANGDANIEL, and IVE, KEP1ER, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans.

However, the MAMA Awards Day 2 lineup was even more impressive with BTS member j-hope, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, 3RACHA (Stray Kids), and more collaboration stages, which brought back the much-needed spark that was missing on day 1.

Nothing is more amusing than artists going viral for their unscripted moments, and MAMA Awards Day 2 provided plenty of this.

2022 MAMA Awards Day 2 was one for the history books: TREASURE’s reaction to j-hope, Jangkku crumbs, and more

1) TREASURE’s adorable reaction to j-hope’s win

With Yoshi of TREASURE going viral on MAMA Day 1 as "the orange hair guy," the group was the highlight once again for their endearing interaction with BTS’s j-hope on the second day of the MAMA Awards.

When j-hope went up to receive the Yogibo Artist of the Year award, he bowed to all the other artists, including his juniors, at the venue. While all the other idols stood up and congratulated j-hope, the TREASURE members enthusiastically bowed down to j-hope, especially Yoshi and Hyunsuk. This reaction captured a soft moment for all ARMYs and TUEMEs, and the video received over a hundred thousand views on social media.

2) Jin’s surprise cameo

“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” @BTS_twt Jin’s MAMA Platinum Award speech via phone call with j-hope“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” .@BTS_twt Jin’s MAMA Platinum Award speech via phone call with j-hope“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” https://t.co/CLTKmOOqEo

Thanks to j-hope, BTS' oldest member Jin surprised fans with an emotional message at the MAMA 2022 awards day 2. The Arson rapper went on stage to receive the MAMA Platinum award. It is a new award introduced this year and offered to groups who receive all four daesangs.

BTS's Daesang Sweep is legendary for maintaining its streak for three consecutive years, and this year the group won Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Icon. Jin first greeted his fans and even shared his gratitude to the members for this award. Although the call ended on a bittersweet note with a reminder about his impending departure to complete his military service, fans were pleased with BTS's win.

3) The much-awaited Jangkku crumbs

This was that one reunion moment of the former and current Music Bank MC's that the entire Jangkku fandom was waiting for. During their MC days, Sunghoon and Wonyoung went by the name Jangkku. They combined Jang from Jang Wonyoung and Sunghoon's pet name baekggu, but to make it cuter, they replaced it with Kku, and we had the duo, Jangkku.

On September 2, 2022, Sunghoon from ENHYPEN's time as a Music Bank MC came to a close. It was a sad day for Jangkku fans as the duo had a lot of iconic moments together and were even crowned "Best Couple" at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards.

The MAMA Awards Day 2 gave us all this viral Jangkku reunion moment as ENHYPEN members presented the Best New Female Artist Award to IVE. This was a sweet moment for the fans as this was their first meet after Sunghoon’s exit as the Music Bank MC.

4) Wonyoung and Leeseo’s adorable mic moment

김두부🍎🌊 @kim_tofu_ 현서 수상소감 하려는데 마이크 너무 높으니까 우는 와중에도 마이크 내려주는 다정한 원영웅니야ㅠㅠㅠㅜㅠㅠㅜㅜㅠㅠㅜ 현서 수상소감 하려는데 마이크 너무 높으니까 우는 와중에도 마이크 내려주는 다정한 원영웅니야ㅠㅠㅠㅜㅠㅠㅜㅜㅠㅠㅜ https://t.co/raYoc96wlO

The second and final day of the MAMA Awards saw IVE bag most of the monumental awards for the group, and this was a legendary moment for DIVEs as the six-member girl group is a rookie group. IVE bagged a total of five awards : Song of the Year, Best Female New Artist, Dance Performance Female Group, Favorite New Artist, and Worldwide Fans’ Favorite.

The idols grew emotional when they won the Song of the year award for LOVE DIVE and went on to give a speech. Standing at 5'6", IVE’s 15-year-old maknae Leeseo could be seen struggling with the mic. Wonyoung, who is older than the former, came to her rescue by lowering the mic and encouraging her to speak. Fans praised Wonyoung for her treatment of the members and Leeseo’s cuteness took over all the fans' social media handles.

5) Treasure’s powerful performance and crowd interaction

TREASURE is one of K-pop’s hottest groups right now and their entrance on the red carpet with their visuals and charisma definitely shook millions of hearts. Seems it’s just not the hearts, but the stage and idols as well, as TREASURE’s powerful performance urged the idols to stand and vibe with the crowd.

From their fiery start, Yoshi, Haruto, and Hyunsuk started with VolkNo and went towards the artist section to dance with them. Fans love to see interactions like these, and Stray Kids did not give up on this opportunity. All the idols stood up and vibed to the song, and if the performance wasn’t enough, JIKJIN broke the stage with their energy. This is one of the TREASURE’s most treasured moments for TEUMEs.

6) Han’s thumbs reaction to (G)-IDLE’s Soyeon

ؘ @idleskidz LEE KNOW AND HAN WATCHING SOYEON!!!! HAN JISUNG GIVING SOYEON A THUMBS UP!!!! ACE WATCHES ACE!!!! LEE KNOW AND HAN WATCHING SOYEON!!!! HAN JISUNG GIVING SOYEON A THUMBS UP!!!! ACE WATCHES ACE!!!! https://t.co/OA6KscVMhj

Han Ji-sung is back at it again with his unfiltered viral reactions. (G)-IDLE tore up the stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards with a special version of MY BAG in which Soyeon clapped back at the awards show with a new rap verse. Soyeon skillfully flipped her microphone and gave the camera a chaotic look, after her rap verse called out the 2022 MAMA Awards.

The awards show then focused on Han, who was watching Soyeon's performance in awe and shock. When Han noticed the camera, he gave a thumbs up to congratulate Soyeon on a job well done. Unlike many idols who fear shipping rumors, Han has never shied away from expressing his honest self.

7) (G)-IDLE Soyeon's diss rap on MAMA

Award shows are incomplete without controversies, and the MAMA award show was no exception. Although it is not a rare occurrence, idols have previously spoken up at award shows, like when Jin from BTS spoke up and called out all such artists who accused them of sajaegi (chart manipulation). BIGBANG’s G-Dragon went viral as well when he dissed the MAMA award show in 2014.

This time, it was (G)-IDLE's Soyeon who took the stage to call out MAMA’s specially made awards. The criticism was directed at MAMA for creating special category awards to appease every group and handing them these made-up titles. Soyeon emphasized that they were the syndrome of the year and deserved awards for their talent and not for the sake of pleasing everyone.

The 2022 MAMA Awards has given us many moments from fourth gen idol interactions to rookie group collaborations that shook the stage, and this just marks the beginning of more such stages.

More such interactions await K-pop fans at the Asian Artists Awards (AAA), which will take place on December 13, in Japan, and will feature a star-studded lineup, featuring SEVENTEEN, The Boyz, Stray Kids, and fourth-generation icons like IVE, ITZY, and New Jeans for more such iconic viral moments.

