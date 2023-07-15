Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast: Meet the designers of the HGTV show

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is set to premiere on HGTV on July 16, 2023. The show will follow the designers as they transform an ordinary house into Barbie's dream house. Ashley Graham will host Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, with Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks set to appear as judges.

The synopsis of the first episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, titled Barbie's Big Pink Carpet Finale reads:

“Christina Hall and James Bender take on Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle. Then the four finalist spaces compete at a Pink Carpet event. One space is voted the winner, and a fan wins a stay in the DreamHouse. Appearance by Barbie star, Margot Robbie!”

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge season 1 will feature designers such as Jasmine Roth, Jonathan Knight, Kristina Crestin, Mike Jackson, Egypt Sherrod, Anthony Elle, Michel Smith Boyd, Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, Christina Hall, Brian Kleinschmidt, Mika Kleinschmidt, James Bender, Keith Bynum, and Evan Thomas.

Jasmine Roth, Kristina Crestin, and more designers to appear on Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge season 1

1) Jasmine Roth

Known for her work as a designer and builder, Jasmine Roth graduated from Northeastern University. Aside from Hidden Potential, she has also appeared on HELP! I Wrecked My House and Rock the Block on HGTV. She is married to Brett Roth and they have one child together.

Fans are excited to see her on the all-new show as she spent her childhood building furniture and playhouses in her dad's garage.

2) Jonathan Knight

Jonathan Rashleigh Knight-Rodriguez is a famous singer and a former New Kids on the Block member. The Massachusetts native is known for his songs including Please Don't Go Girl, I'll Be Loving You, Tonight, Let's Try It Again, Bring Back The Time, and more.

"Jon started his early career as an NKOTB member and began touring around the world. When the group parted ways in 1994, Jon started flipping houses in the Boston area and found new success in his love for renovating old homes," his HGTV bio reads.

3) Kristina Crestin

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast member Crestin previously starred alongside Knight in Farmhouse Fixer. Furthermore, she opened her own design company, Kristina Crestin Design, in 2019. Her website's description reads:

“Kristina Crestin Design is a full-service, residential Interior Design Firm. Founded by Kristina Crestin in 2009, Kristina and her team can be found in the heart of Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts. Kristina has extensive knowledge of all things interior.”

4) Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson is a builder who specializes in creative projects involving woodwork. Aside from this, he has also appeared in a show called Married to Real Estate with his wife Egypt Sherrod, who is a real estate broker. The duo works together to build gorgeous homes for their customers while trying to balance their professional and personal lives.

5) Egypt Sherrod

Egypt is a real estate broker and CEO of Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group. She is also an actress, an entrepreneur, and a television host. She has appeared in reality television shows such as Married to Real Estate and has also published a book titled Keep Calm, It's Just Real Estate.

She has also been nominated for an NAACP Image Award, and her work has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Black Enterprise, Ebony, Essence, Rolling Stone, and Architectural Digest.

6) Anthony Elle

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast member Elle was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but currently resides in Atlanta. In addition to being a television personality, he is also a product developer. He rose to fame after his appearance in Project Runway All Stars season 6 and won the season's title.

His designers have also appeared in shows such as November Rule, The Trappist, and Single Ladies.

7) Michel Smith Boyd

Michel is a creative designer originally from Thibodaux, Louisiana. He is also currently hosting a reality show called Luxe For Less. His HGTV description mentions:

“On his show, Michel uses clever budget hacks to help Atlanta homeowners create luxurious renovations without stretching their bank accounts. Along with his creative team, Michel brings upscale design within reach to deliver beautifully overhauled spaces.”

8) Alison Victoria

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast member Alison Victoria is an interior designer originally from Chicago. She has also starred in shows like Windy City Rehab, Kitchen Crashers, Battle on the Beach, Rock the Block, Ty Breaker, and HGTV Dream Home.

As per her description on the website, she is known for "creating glamorous, modern interiors" and fans can't wait to see what she brings to the table.

9) Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington is known for hosting Rock the Block. Additionally, he has appeared on shows such as Trading Spaces, Battle On the Beach, Ty Breaker, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. His description reads:

“Ty has hosted a number of other shows and has traveled the country breathing new life into homes and communities in addition to writing several books.”

10) Christina Hall

Real estate and interior designer Christina Hall has appeared on shows such as Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and Flip or Flop. Additionally, she has written a book called The Wellness Remodel and also has a brand of her own, Christina @ Home. The company offers over 35 home furnishing pieces including chairs, tables, sofas, and more.

11) James Bender

As per HGTV's description, The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast member James works alongside Christina and has appeared in shows such as Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, House Hunters, and more. He has about 15k followers on social media and often shares glimpses of his stunning designs online.

12) Brian Kleinschmidt

A Tampa developer by profession, Brian is all set to share his designs with viewers on Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. In the past, he has appeared on shows such as 100 Day Dream Home and Rock the Block. His HGTV description reads:

"Brian got his start working construction jobs in college and began flipping houses on his own after graduation."

13) Mika Kleinschmidt

Mika is a Tampa realtor who has appeared on reality shows such as 100 Day Dream Home. In the show, she teamed up with her husband Brian Kleinschmidt to give customers their dream homes in less than 100 days. She has also appeared in Rock the Block season 2.

14) Keith Bynum

Keith Bynum is a home renovation designer from West Texas who has appeared on Bargain Block and Rock the Block season 3. His HGTV description reads:

“Keith and his partner, builder and carpenter Evan Thomas, work together to buy as many rundown and abandoned houses as they can on a single block and renovate them into appealing and affordable properties for buyers within the community.”

15) Evan Thomas

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast member Evan Thomas is a carpenter and builder by profession. Additionally, he has appeared on shows such as Bargain Block and Rock the Block season 3 along with Keith Bynum. Originally from the Midwest, he graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a Ph.D. in Physics. Following his studies, Evans moved to Motor City with Keith and the duo started their own business.

Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge season 1 on HGTV on July 16, 2023.