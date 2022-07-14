From 'Pachinko' to 'All of Us Are Dead': 6 K-dramas that deserved an Emmy nomination

On July 12, the 2022 Emmys were officially announced. Netflix’s hit drama Squid Game, which has now achieved cult-like status, racked up an impressive 14 nominations that included many of the ceremony’s top categories.

Squid Game became the first non-English language series nominated for "Outstanding Drama Series" at the Emmys, going up against popular shows like Euphoria and Stranger Things.

Five actors from the star cast earned nominations in the acting categories, making them the first native Korean actors in history to earn nominations in their respective categories.

While K-drama fans worldwide were happy to see Squid Game making history with as many as 14 significant nominations, others were bummed out that another stunning drama, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, was left out in the cold.

Pachinko, starring Lee Min-ho, Oscar-Winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, and Jung Eun-chae, among others, received only one nomination - “Main Design Title” in a minor category, royally snubbed from any major technical or acting category.

Naturally, this caused an uproar amongst fans and critics worldwide, with Minoz (Lee Min-ho’s fans) trending the actor’s name on social media and publishing sweet and supportive messages for him.

Pop-culture critics also opined that ignoring Pachinko was a mistake and some wondered if the selection committee even watched the series.

The following K-dramas should've received Emmy nominations

The posters for DP, Hellbound, and Beyond Evil (Image via Asianwiki)

While we cannot do anything about the Emmys’ selection process, we can certainly come up with a comprehensive list of K-dramas deserving of a nomination (or perhaps a win).

This list features shows based on the quality of the story, performances, pop-culture impact, and audience reception. K-dramas from 2021 to the first half of 2022, which have already aired, have been considered.

1) Pachinko

Pachinko is a compelling saga spanning four generations of a Korean immigrant family settled in Japan. It is a poignant and heartbreaking tale that intertwines the collective and personal history unfolding through the eyes of its main protagonist. It is portrayed by the supremely talented Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim, as the older and younger versions respectively.

Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, the series is masterfully tailored for a television experience. It combines history, politics, love and stereotyping to give us one of the most underrated K-dramas of the year so far.

2) Hellbound

Deliciously dark and twisted, Yoo Ah-in starrer Hellbound is another K-drama we deem a perfect fit for an Emmy nomination.

Directed by the maverick filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, of Train to Busan and Peninsula fame, Hellbound is one of those dark-fantasy dramas that will have viewers hooked from the word go.

The drama premiered on Netflix in November 2021, surpassing Squid Game as the most-watched Netflix series at its release.

Taut, twisted, and aided by terrific performances from a formidable cast of actors - Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, and Park Jeong-min, to name a few - Hellbound was a terrific cocktail of terror, thrill and human fragility.

3) All of Us Are Dead

Most “zombie thrillers” have reached the point of creative bankruptcy in the K-drama space, literally on a ventilator, counting the days to their death.

However, the above statement doesn't hold water to Netflix’s first blockbuster of the year, All of Us Are Dead. Refreshing in terms of casting and treatment of characters, the high-school-centric zombie drama explores school life, friendship, and morals.

All of Us Are Dead mainly works because of its revivifying treatment of an already recycled trope. Hence, it deserves recognition.

4) D.P.

This might surprise many fans, but we genuinely believe the 2021 Netflix original K-drama starring Jung Hae-in, Son Seok-su, Koo Kyo-hwan and more is one of the best K-dramas to have come out in a long time.

D.P. explores the undesirable nature and notions of the military from a South Korean context, where young men must serve in the country mandatorily for two years.

The drama is raw, gritty and courageously honest about depicting some harsh realities of showing military life in South Korea. Due to its very “local context and global appeal,” we deem it a perfect fit for the Emmy awards.

5) My Liberation Notes

One of the finest K-dramas to have come out this year, My Liberation Notes, starring Kim Ji-won, Son Seok Ku, Lee Min-ki and Lee El, is a subtle blend of human love, relationships and fallacies intricately woven to create this stunning drama.

Slice of Life dramas isn’t alien to K-drama audiences, having watched many similar dramas in a similar space. Yet, something about My Liberation Notes sucks you into the narrative and leaves you feeling liberated by the end of it.

It is a popular myth that only dramas of a certain genre can qualify for prestigious awards to counter this infamous perception. We would like to nominate the heart-touching My Liberation Notes as a potential candidate for the Emmys.

6) Beyond Evil

Beyond Evil, starring Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo in lead roles, is another drama that deserves recognition from the international community.

The plot follows the story of two police officers who break the law to catch a dangerous serial killer on the run, all this while questioning the innocence of everyone involved in the case.

Deathly twists coupled with an uncomfortable silence that lingers in the air, Beyond Evil is masterfully scripted and performed, going beyond the generic murder mystery template.

Readers can watch the K-dramas on this list on Netflix and Apple TV+. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 12 on NBC.

