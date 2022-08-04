Kardashians-Taylor Swift feud explained as Khloe Kardashian likes post claiming Kris Jenner leaked singer's private jet usage

Khloe Kardashian liked a satirical video made by a fan account, implying that Kris Jenner had leaked information about Taylor Swift's private jet usage to the media.

The singer was recently ranked number one on the list of "Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions" compiled by Yard, a digital marketing agency. Yard is part of Yard Groups, an independently owned group of sustainability-driven businesses. The study claims that Taylor's jet reportedly emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months.

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner was slammed last month for taking a 17-minute flight to Van Nuys, California, which is typically a 45-minute drive.

Looking at the past rivalry between Taylor Swift and the Kardashians, netizens started giving their own reactions and made various content surrounding the incident, most of them being highly unreliable.

Internet is buzzing as Taylor Swift is accused of having the "Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions"

The Instagram fan account @KardashianSocial posted a funny video on August 2, 2022, suggesting that Kris Jenner leaked information about Taylor Swift's jet usage to the media.

The suggestions made in @KardashianSocial's video are likely to be untrue and made only for entertainment purposes, but that didn't stop netizens from reacting and sharing the video.

The video had a text on it that read:

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

It featured Kris in a pink suit appearing for an interview. As she sat down for the interview, a voice asked her, "Who are you?" and the Kardashian matriarch responded with:

“Kris f**king Jenner.”

The video seemed to be made as a joke, with the innuendo that Kris leaked Taylor's flying details to redirect the criticism led towards Kylie Jenner for her recent private jet controversies.

However, the post started gaining traction after receiving a "like" from Khloe Kardashian, making people presume that the Good American owner was throwing shade at the Wild Dreams singer.

Taylor Swift and the Kardashians have a long history of dispute

The rivalry between Taylor Swift and the Kardashians has its roots in the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident, when Kanye West interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech for the best female video to claim that Beyoncé's Single Ladies was the best video of all time.

The artist later apologized, and fans expected the dispute to end there. However, both singers kept making indirect attacks against each other in their songs.

Later, Taylor poked fun at Kanye while presenting him with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs. She joked by saying:

"I'm really happy for you, and I'mma let you finish, but Kanye West has had one of the greatest careers of all time!"

Fans speculated that Taylor's speech angered Kanye, who went on to release Famous in 2016. The song had lyrics that said:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / I made that b*tch famous."

The lyrics reignited their feud, with Taylor claiming that she was never made aware of the lyrics and did not approve of her name being used in such a "misogynistic" manner.

That same year, Kim Kardashian called out the Love Story singer and said that Taylor Swift was aware of the song and its contents.

"She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. [She] totally approved that [line in the song about Swift]. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

She also mentioned Taylor's Grammy speech and said:

"But [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again."

In June of the same year, Kayne released the official music video for Famous, which featured a Taylor lookalike lying naked beside the rapper and his wife. The music video caused a stir on social media after its release.

Kim later dissed Taylor in a KUWTK episode, accusing her of "playing the victim." She later posted an entire conversation between Kayne and Taylor on her Snapchat account, where the Enchanted singer said:

"Go with whatever line you think is better. It's obviously very tongue-in-cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice!"

Taylor was quick to respond to the new revelations and explained that she was never made aware of the specific line where Kanye called her a "b*tch."

In 2017, Taylor released her hit album, Reputation, with multiple songs addressing past incidents that transpired between her and Kanye. However, Kanye and Kim did not react to the songs publicly.

Taylor once again hinted at the controversial rift between her and Kim while performing on tour in Glendale in 2018. She addressed her fans by saying:

"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media, and it caught on."

She added:

"I went through some times when I didn't know if I was going to get to do this anymore. I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."

The same year, Kim went on to Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that her beef with Taylor Swift had ended. She added that they never had a discussion, but "moved on" from the drama. Shortly after, she posted a video of herself listening to Delicate on her Snapchat.

The singer explained her side of the story in a 2019 interview given to Rolling Stone, where she shared that there were other events that made her angry at being referred to as a b*tch in Kanye's song.

She said that Kanye acted "two-faced" towards her, and added:

"That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh*t. And I was so upset."

In March 2020, an entire phone call conversation between Kanye and Taylor Swift from 2016 was leaked online. Somewhere in the recording, Kanye asks the Look What You Made Me Do singer if she was okay with the lyrics in his song that says he made her famous.

Thus proving that the word "b*tch" was not mentioned to her prior to the release. The singer mentioned the leaked audio on one of her Instagram stories but told her fans to focus on helping people get through the pandemic instead.

Kim addressed Taylor Swift in a tweet the same day.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian @taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. .@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.

Kim later added that she was upset at the singer for claiming that her husband never called Taylor about the song, which he did, and claimed that she "never edited the footage" of the phone call.

She also announced that it would be the last time she was addressing the 4-year-old feud and claimed that there were "more serious and important matters" to deal with during the pandemic.

