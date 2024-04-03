Wedding Impossible season 1: Ending explained 

Wedding Impossible aired the final episode on April 2, 2024, concluding on a positive note. The protagonists of the story proposed to each other leaving, fans overwhelmed and satisfied with the ending. The official synopsis for the romance and comedy drama is as follows:

"Na Ah Jeong enters a contractual marriage with her friend Lee Do Han, heir to the chaebol LJ Group, to conceal a secret from his family. Complications arise when Do Han's brother Lee Ji Han opposes their arrangement."

Moon Sang-min chronicled the role of Lee Ji-han while Jun Jong-seo played the character of Na A-jeong. Kim Do-wan played the role of Lee Do-han, while Bae Yoon-kyoung breathed life into Yoon Chae-won in Wedding Impossible.

Wedding Impossible was helmed by the director Kwon Young-II and penned by screenwriters Oh Hye-won and Park Seul-ki.

Lee Ji-han and A-jeong decided to get married in Wedding Impossible

The final episode of Wedding Impossible started as both Na A-jeong and Lee Ji-han went about their daily life. While the female lead finally achieved her dream of becoming a famous actress, the male lead continued to work in a factory and roam around different places in Wedding Impossible.

When Lee Ji-han visited his mother's columbarium, he finally met Na A-jeong. The duo's teary eyes met as it rained heavily that day, and they went to a nearby place to talk. They conversed about how their family was doing well.

Ji-han changed the course of the conversation, where he expressed his willingness to talk about him and A-jeong. While A-jeong confessed that she had finally started getting roles in television, Ji-han stated that he had watched her act in some of them. He further disclosed that his new business with Taek has been doing well and is determined to challenge the LJ group sarcastically. A-jeong stated that she thought Ji-han would be sad without her, and he responded in the affirmative.

Soon, they had to leave. Ji-han asked A-jeong if he could drop her home, to which she replied that her manager had been waiting for her. She also handed him an umbrella to carry as he hates rain. A-jeong reached home, where she had a great time with her family and remembered how she apologized to Ji-han and D-han's mother.

Ji-han also reached home, where he watched A-jeong's drama. He even memorized her drama's lines and confessed that he had longed for them throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-han returned to Seoul, and A-jeong went to the airport to receive him. She also flaunted her new car, showcasing her success. They had a cordial conversation.

Do-han returned home, where Ji-han welcomed him in sleep. The duo had breakfast and a fun conversation.

On the fishing trip, Grandpa gave Ji-han a 'forgiving a mistake coupon,' which he purchased from Mr.Kim, and asked him to pardon the things he did to him and A-jeong. He further persuaded him that he should date her as both looked miserable without each other.

Subsequently, Ji-han reached A-jeong's home, where he initially tried to hide from her family members at night. In the morning, A-jeong rushed to her workplace and found him sleeping in his car. She knocked at his car window, where he made excuses for meeting. However, the female lead sat in his car and asked him to give him a ride as her manager was sick.

The duo reached the shooting place. Ji-han asked her which scene she was preparing, to which the female lead responded a kiss scene. Ji-han confessed that he was hurt. Meanwhile, co-actor Ryu Kyung-soo appeared, where he played a little prank on A-jeong. Ji-han soon started arguing with him out of jealousy before Taek came to take him away from the scene in Wedding Impossible.

As Taek took him into the corner, he complained about the big project they were preparing, and at the same time, Ji-ae and Jong-hee fooled Ji-han that A-jeong had been dating Ryu Kyung-soo. Upon hearing this, he left the place.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chae-won went on her last blind date, where she met Bin Tae-hwan (a cameo appearance made by Kim Bum). He introduced himself as the director of TY Construction. He also stated that he bumped into her a while ago and overheard a conversation with her father. Tae-hwan confidently confessed that she needed not to go on any more dates as he would be her last. However, Chae-won left the place. She later had drinks with Ji-han.

In the final episode of Wedding Impossible, A-jeong can be seen having drinks with her friends Ji-ae and Jong-hee, where they reveal the lie they told to Ji-han. At the same time, Yoon-chae called A-jeong and asked her to take drunk Ji-han home.

Yoon-chae left the place, and as she walked alone, Tae-hwan found her. He offered her a ride and confessed that he fell in love with her on marriage day. In response, she replied sarcastically, and the Tae-hwan assured her that she would be safe. Yoon-chae finally accepted her ride and left the place with a smile hinting at the budding romance between the two.

A-jeong took Ji-han home and made him sleep on the bed. In the drunken state, Ji-han confessed that he had watched her drama so many times that he had memorized her character's lines and could feel her pain. He also asked her to break up with her boyfriend and passed out. In response, A-jeong stated that she felt like she had gone back in the past.

The following day, Ji-han woke up from sleep, where he remembered everything. A-jeong invited him for a pollock soup. As they had their breakfast, A-jeong did not leave any chance to tease him about his drunken behavior.

In Wedding Impossible, Ji-han dropped A-jeong at her home, where they were caught red-handed together. As her family asked why they were together, Ji-han confessed that he still loved their daughter after living a year apart. He confessed to his mistakes and stated he would not be able to live without her. He asked A-jeong's family to take him and started preparing meals for them to showcase his sincere efforts.

As the dawn occurred, the duo sat in the park. A-jeong confessed that she had been missing him and had to hide her longing for a long time since she could not capture his glimpse. She also stated that she had no boyfriend and was teasing him. In response, Ji-han finally proposed to her and shared that they should get married as soon as possible as he could not afford to lose her again. The duo exchanged multiple kisses in the final episode of Wedding Impossible.

The scene changed when A-jeong was seen walking down the aisle with an unknown person (cameo played by Lee Soo-hyuk). As she took vows with the person, Ji-han held her hands threatening that something would occur. However, he soon ran away with her carrying, a wide smile under the pouring rain, and the duo confessed that they love each other for their real self. The Wedding Impossible drama ended on a positive note.

The twelve-episode drama Wedding Impossible is available to stream on TVING, Viki, and Prime Video.