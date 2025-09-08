24 Days to lose weight: A beginner's guide

24 Days to lose weight is a fun simulation game by Prismplay Experiment, where players must lose weight at all costs within 24 days. This Roblox experience includes exercising in a camp while following a healthy lifestyle to lose weight.

You can play this game solo or in squads, making it interactive and fun; however, the gameplay can be a bit repetitive. Here's a comprehensive guide on 24 Days to lose weight, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you make the best of your playthrough.

Getting started in 24 Days to lose weight- An overview

Players must finish daily objectives to progress in the game (Image via Roblox)

On starting the game, players will be spawned in a large basement. You can start a solo, duo, or squad match based on your preference. Once a match has started, you will land on a very simple and small map. Three buildings and a huge court for exercise have been built over a green field.

The main goal of 24 Days to lose weight is to engage players in an exercise simulation where they must work out to reduce their weight before the 24th day. Players start with a weight of 8500 lbs and must reduce it to a certain amount each day. Coach Mahz gives the tutorial and instructs players on the target weight to be achieved each day. The first target is to reduce 40 lbs before the day ends.

After waking up in the morning, head to the kitchen to eat. Make sure to choose and consume healthy fruits and vegetables in your diet to slim down. There are five exercises players can do in 24 Days to lose weight. Every exercise needs players to play short games to increase the meter, which reduces a player's weight.

At the end of each day, the title will measure if you have completed the target. Failure to complete the target three times will result in losing the game.

Gameplay elements

You can choose from 5 exercises to reduce weight (Image via Roblox)

Tutorial: The tutorial is given by an NPC named Coach Mahz. He tells players of their daily targets, informs them about events, and tells them about new updates in the game.

You can earn coins in 24 Days to lose weight in two ways. The first one requires you to complete the daily target of weight to be lost. The second one is to eat the correct food to be healthy. You can buy events, auras, and potions with coins earned in the game. Weight: You will be 8500 lbs upon joining a game. Players must slim down till their characters won't be called fat anymore. To become healthy, players can exercise as much as they can using different equipment. At the end of each day, all players in the match will be weighed, and if they fail to fulfill the targets three times, they will lose the game.

FAQs on 24 Days to lose weight

Can I play this game solo?

This game can be played in solo, duo, and squad modes.

How much time does it take to finish one game?

A single game can be finished within 30 minutes.

Which is the easiest exercise in this title?

Push-ups are the easiest exercise in this title.

