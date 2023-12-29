Roblox
250 unique Roblox usernames for Tokyo Ghoul fans

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Dec 29, 2023 02:25 GMT
Fun usernames (Image via Twitter/@TokyoGhoul)

Roblox is a vibrant online gaming community that provides anime fans with various resources. It boasts an extensive selection of games with an anime theme, thanks to its engaging user-generated content. Notably, the Roblox community has recently been enthralled with a wave of Tokyo Ghoul-based games.

Players can fully immerse themselves in the captivating story as these games faithfully recreate the dark and exciting atmosphere of the Tokyo Ghoul universe. Many use Tokyo Ghoul characters as their usernames, a testament to the anime's stronghold in the dynamic Roblox community.

Unique Roblox username ideas for Tokyo Ghoul fans

Tokyo Ghoul is a Japanese dark fantasy manga and anime series that follows Kaneki Ken, a college student who becomes half-ghoul after meeting one of these flesh-eating beasts by chance. Kaneki explores themes of identity, morality, and survival as he struggles with his new identity and gets caught in the complex and violent world of humans and ghouls.

Players can draw inspiration from these popular characters to choose a username:

Ken Kaneki

Reluctant half-ghoul Kaneki Ken struggles with his newfound abilities and the hazy boundaries between humanity and monsters. The compelling story of Tokyo Ghoul follows his transformation into a symbol of survival and resiliency.

  1. GhoulKaneki
  2. TokyoSurvivor
  3. Keneki_Roar
  4. HalfGhoulHero
  5. KanekiReaper
  6. DarkHarbinger_
  7. RizeInfluence
  8. VengefulKaneki
  9. MaskedHumanoid
  10. GourmetGhoul_
  11. OneEyedHunter
  12. CCG_Infiltrator
  13. KanekiCarnage
  14. CursedSpecter
  15. GhoulishVeil
  16. HaiseAwakening
  17. RedEyeSeeker
  18. WhiteHairedVigilante
  19. RoamingGhoul_
  20. TokyoOutcast
  21. BrokenMaskedSoul
  22. HiddenGhoulPower
  23. EyepatchRenegade
  24. UnleashedKakuja
  25. KanekiShadows
  26. EclipseReaper_
  27. CrimsonGhoul_
  28. InsatiableRogue
  29. AbyssalGaze_
  30. GluttonousGhoul
  31. TokyoShattered
  32. SilentKakuja_
  33. QuinxInferno
  34. DistortedPersona
  35. MaskedVigil_
  36. TokyoAbyssWalker
  37. OneEyedPhantom
  38. HallowedKaneki
  39. VengefulRevenant
  40. GhoulWithin_
  41. UnmaskedFury
  42. Tokyo_Titan
  43. RavenousRift
  44. QuinxEclipse
  45. CarnageNomad
  46. TwistedKaneki_
  47. ScarletMasked_
  48. UnchainedGhoul
  49. Rogue_Quinx
  50. ShadowedKagune

Touka Kirishima

In the anime, Touka Kirishima, a tough ghoul, works as a waiter at Anteiku. Although she starts mistrusting others, her character develops with time, showing a sympathetic side and a nuanced backstory.

  1. KirishimaRocks
  2. CrimsonKirishima
  3. GhoulElegance
  4. KirishimaReaper
  5. TokyoBlossom
  6. ScarletGhoul
  7. ElegantRedMask
  8. KirishimaKnight
  9. GhoulCherry
  10. TokyoEclipse
  11. CrimsonEdge
  12. KirishimaKaiju
  13. GhoulSakura
  14. TokyoBladeMaster
  15. ScarletMaskedHero
  16. KirishimaEmpire
  17. GhoulHarmony
  18. CrimsonClaw
  19. KirishimaPhantom
  20. TokyoWarrior
  21. GhoulCrimsonShadow
  22. KirishimaRose
  23. ScarletSpecter
  24. ElegantTokyoGhoul
  25. KirishimaLunar
  26. GhoulRogue
  27. TokyoCrimsonWave
  28. CrimsonRising
  29. KirishimaBlossom
  30. GhoulShadowblade
  31. TokyoCrimsonKnight
  32. ElegantGhoulMask
  33. KirishimaPetal
  34. CrimsonHarmony
  35. GhoulRisingSun
  36. TokyoCrimsonElegance
  37. ScarletGhoulReaper
  38. KirishimaGhost
  39. CrimsonLotus
  40. ElegantTokyoBlade
  41. GhoulWhisperer
  42. TokyoRoseKnight
  43. KirishimaGhoulLord
  44. CrimsonCherryBlossom
  45. ElegantGhoulEmpire
  46. GhoulMoonlight
  47. TokyoCrimsonPhantom
  48. KirishimaLunarEdge
  49. ScarletGhoulBlossom
  50. CrimsonSakuraKnight

Kishou Arima

With superior fighting abilities, Kishou Arima, a mysterious and strong ghoul detective in Tokyo Ghoul, demands respect. He is a pivotal character in the story because of his enigmatic aura and commitment to eliminating ghouls.

  1. ArimaBladeMaster
  2. GhoulHunterArima
  3. SilentArima
  4. ArimaVigilante
  5. CCG_Arima
  6. PhantomArima
  7. ArimaEclipse
  8. QuinqueArima
  9. ArimaExecutioner
  10. TacticalArima
  11. AzureArima
  12. VengefulArima
  13. ArimaWarden
  14. ShadowQuinque
  15. ArimaPurgatory
  16. CrimsonArima
  17. ReaperArima
  18. EchoArima
  19. ArimaShroud
  20. SeraphicArima
  21. NebulaArima
  22. RogueQuinque
  23. ArimaNemesis
  24. ZenithArima
  25. InfernoArima
  26. NocturnalArima
  27. ArimaFury
  28. MysticQuinque
  29. AbyssArima
  30. EternalArima
  31. LethalArima
  32. ArimaRogueBlade
  33. CelestialArima
  34. PhantomQuinque
  35. ArimaEthereal
  36. VigilArima
  37. ZephyrArima
  38. ApexArima
  39. ArimaVoidwalker
  40. StellarArima
  41. ArimaVanquisher
  42. SableArima
  43. EtherealQuinque
  44. ArimaObsidian
  45. ChronosArima
  46. LunarArima
  47. ArimaCrimsonEdge
  48. SovereignArima
  49. QuinqueWraith
  50. ArimaOnyxBlade

Juuzou Suzuya

The anime's quirky former child detective, Juuzou Suzuya, captivates fans with his unconventional personality and extraordinary fighting skills. Throughout the series, Suzuya reconciles with his difficult past and becomes a strong character.

  1. SuzuyaScissors
  2. JuuzouJester
  3. GhoulHunterJ
  4. ScissorWielder
  5. SuzuyaTheTwisted
  6. JesterReaper
  7. QuinqueMaster
  8. CrazedJuuzou
  9. SuzuyaStitches
  10. GhoulSlayerJ
  11. ScissorManiac
  12. TwistedJGamer
  13. JuuzouShinigami
  14. JesterOfTokyo
  15. SuzuyaCarnage
  16. GhoulExtermin8r
  17. ScissorPhantom
  18. JuuzouTheMad
  19. JesterInQuinque
  20. GhoulReaperJ
  21. SuzuyaSerrated
  22. TwistedJHunter
  23. ScissorStriker
  24. JuuzouQuinqueKing
  25. JesterBlades
  26. SuzuyaGhoulSlayer
  27. JuuzouCrimson
  28. ScissorFury
  29. GhoulJester
  30. TwistedRevenant
  31. SuzuyaQuinqueMaster
  32. JesterShinigami
  33. JuuzouRazor
  34. ScissorStorm
  35. TwistedJinx
  36. GhoulHarlequin
  37. SuzuyaQuinqueReaper
  38. JuuzouDismember
  39. ScissorVortex
  40. JesterCarnival
  41. GhoulJuggler
  42. TwistedQuinque
  43. SuzuyaSlaughterer
  44. JuuzouWraith
  45. ScissorSpecter
  46. JesterBladeDance
  47. GhoulHarmony
  48. TwistedQuinqueJ
  49. SuzuyaSilentSlaughter
  50. JuuzouCircusBlade

Rize Kamishiro

A fortuitous encounter with the alluring and mysterious ghoul, Rize Kamishiro, causes Kaneki Ken to change into a half-ghoul. Her enigmatic appeal and crucial function set the tone for Tokyo Ghoul's deep and sinister story.

  1. RizeGhoul
  2. KamishiroBloxx
  3. GhoulRizeX
  4. TokyoRize
  5. RizeReaper
  6. KamishiroBite
  7. CrimsonRize
  8. TokyoGhoulQueen
  9. RizeRoar
  10. KamishiroShadow
  11. GhoulInfluence
  12. DarkRizeKnight
  13. TokyoBiteX
  14. RizeRedemption
  15. KamishiroSpecter
  16. GhoulWhisperer
  17. SilentRizeRoblox
  18. KamishiroPhantom
  19. RizeShadows
  20. TokyoGhoulMistress
  21. RizeRequiem
  22. KamishiroNocturne
  23. GhoulElegance
  24. TokyoRizeBlossom
  25. RizeBloodlust
  26. KamishiroVeil
  27. GhoulMystiqueX
  28. TokyoRizeEclipse
  29. RizeCryptic
  30. KamishiroSoul
  31. MidnightRize
  32. TokyoGhoulRapture
  33. RizeSpectra
  34. KamishiroLunar
  35. GhoulShadeX
  36. TokyoRizeCrimson
  37. RizeWraith
  38. KamishiroVortex
  39. GhoulTwilightX
  40. TokyoGhoulEnigma
  41. RizeHarbinger
  42. KamishiroWhisper
  43. GhoulEclipseX
  44. TokyoRizeSerpent
  45. RizeDusk
  46. KamishiroNebula
  47. GhoulVigilante
  48. TokyoRizeSilhouette
  49. RizeVeiledX
  50. KamishiroGhastly

If a username has already been taken, one can try adding a small suffix or a prefix to it. Usually, some players add a number or another letter.

