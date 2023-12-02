Roblox Anime Max Simulator: Update 9

Roblox is heavily influenced by anime, as seen by the variety of games it offers and the anime-style avatars it offers. Developers can integrate anime-themed features into their work thanks to the user-generated content on the site, which also helps to create a lively anime community.

Roblox Anime Max Simulator, the ultimate anime fighting game, is slowly finding its place among the top anime games on the platform. Players can explore recognizable worlds while gradually increasing their strength through leveling up, calling forth rare characters, and wielding strong weapons.

These games require frequent updates in order to keep players interested and provide a dynamic gameplay environment. Roblox Anime Max Simulator has finally released its ninth update, making the game more engaging and entertaining.

The latest update in Roblox Anime Max Simulator

New Island - Ant Village (HxH)

This is inspired by one of the most popular anime, Hunter x Hunter.

Players will now get to see six new fighter characters and a raid pet. Players can go on a new raid now. Naturally, there is a new mission as well. A new accessory, Meru Wings, is also added for customization along with index mission.

New Feature - Quirks

Quirks in Roblox games usually relate to special skills, traits, or qualities that set one character or gameplay element apart from another. Players can use hero fragments to reroll quirks in their fighter avatars. The latest quirks are available through Dimension.

New Feature - Daily Rewards

New possible rewards have also been added to the game. They are gold, crystal, finger, hero fragments, potions, and premium gems. The threshold times are 15 minutes, 45 minutes, 1.5 hours, three hours, five hours, eight hours, 11 hours, 13 hours, and 16 hours.

New Feature - Friends Boost

Players can now get a 5% boost for every friend on the server, which goes as high as 65%. This means one can add up to 13 friends. The boost earned will give extra power and damage capacity.

General fixes

The Sins Kingdom star price has been reduced from 350 QD to 50 QD. One more fix to star summon. Developers have also fixed the entering time trial when the level door is closing; it will now start anyway.

Finally, there is a potential fix to Yen Mult being 0x. The latest update version is V.188 and players can expect the next update 10 in a couple of days ahead.

Latest codes in the game

Now that there are new islands and missions, players can use these free codes to get free items and rewards to get an edge in the game:

1MGAMEVISITS - Get free rewards.

UPDATE7 - Get free 50 Crystals, Drops Potions x3, Luck Potions x3, Power Potions x3, Yen Potions x3, Exp Potions x3, and Damage Potions x3 rewards

500Likes - Get free 20 Crystals, Socu Fingers x30, and 20 Gold rewards

SorryForDelay - Get free Power Potions x2, Yen Potions x2, Damage Potions x2, Luck Potions x2, Drops Potions x2, and Exp Potions x2 rewards

LoveAllOfYou - Get free Power Potion, Yen Potion, Damage Potion, and Exp Potion rewards

Once redeemed, the rewards are credited immediately to the player's Roblox account.