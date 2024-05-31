5 best Italian food in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Restaurant Tycoon 2 is one of the most popular titles in Roblox that allows players to build their own restaurant or eatery and serve customers. The game also has a variety of cuisines, and Italian Food is one of the most sought-after by customers in the game. Naturally, players like to focus on it and serve as many dishes related to Italian food as they can.

However, not every dish is similarly popular or in demand. Hence, it is necessary to know what the masses like and how to cook it. This article lists some of the best Italian dishes you can cook in the game and everything you need to know about them.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Italian dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

1) Spaghetti Bolognese

Trending

The Spaghetti Bolognese is a popular dish in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Spaghetti Bolognese is one of the most popular Italian Foods in real life as well as in Restaurant Tycoon 2. It is easy to make and yields good money from customers, so new players should focus on obtaining it as soon as they can.

Cooking the basic Spaghetti Bolognese is quite easy as players only have to follow a couple of steps:

Stove (first time):

Go to the Stove.

Press the button prompt to start boiling the ingredients.

Patiently wait for the green bar to get full.

Turn the stove off and finish boiling everything up.

Stove (second time):

Go to the Stove and press the right button.

Start frying the ingredients and wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button again to complete the process.

Being a main dish, it goes for around $6 in the game. Since it is quite popular and takes little time to make, you can utilize it to earn money quickly and efficiently.

Also check: Top 10 Roblox YouTubers in 2024

2) Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza is almost always in demand in Restaurant Tycoon 2 (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Cheese Pizza is another popular Italian Food in Restaurant Tycoon 2 that players can serve in their dining space. It is easy to make and sells for a good price, allowing you to make a lot of money in a short amount of time.

For the basic recipe, all you need is a Preparation Counter and an Over. However, for the Advanced Recipe, you need a Preparation Counter and a Pizza Oven. There are two steps to make pizza:

Preparation Counter:

Go to the counter and press the prompt button.

Start adding the sauce.

Hold the mouse/controller and move it left or right to spread the sauce.

Oven:

Press the right prompt to put the item in the oven.

Wait until the green bar is full.

Press the prompt button to pull out the pizza.

The Cheese Pizza with the basic recipe goes for $6 while the advanced one goes for $9.

3) Lasagna

Lasagna is a staple Italian dish in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Lasagna is another iconic Italian dish in Restaurant Tycoon 2 that players like to order. You need to have these three items in your restaurant if you wish to prepare this meal:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Oven

It is a popular dish that goes for $7 in the game, so selling it is quite profitable. There are three steps to cook the perfect Lasagna in the game:

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start chopping the ingredients.

Click the button rapidly to chop fast.

Stove:

Go to the Stove and press the prompt button. This will start boiling the ingredients.

Wait until the green bar is completely full.

Press the prompt button again to take out the item.

Oven:

Press the prompt button to put the items into the Oven. W

Wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button again to bring out the Lasagna.

Also check: Most popular Roblox game in 2024

4) Spaghetti and Meatballs

Everybody loves Spaghetti and Meatballs in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Spaghetti and Meatballs is a staple Italian food in Restaurant Tycoon 2 and several players order it in the game. Hence, it is best if you collect all the required items and stay prepared for incoming orders. You need the following items to cook this food:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Once you have all the ingredients, it is time to start working the magic and cook the best Spaghetti and Meatball in the server, which you can sell for $7. To do so, follow these instructions:

Stove (first time):

Go to the Stove and press the button to start boiling ingredients.

Wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button again to take them out.

Stove (second time):

Press the prompt button to start frying the items.

Wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button again to stop frying.

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start adding the sauce.

Hold the mouse/controller to spread the sauce.

Move it left and right to evenly spread the sauce and finish the item.

5) Risotto

Risotto is a simple but fulfilling dish (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Risotto is one of the most iconic Italian dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 2, and every player should serve it at their restaurant. To cook this dish, you need the following items:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Once you have them and the required ingredients, it is time to start prepping everything. You will earn $6 for the perfect Risotto that you're about to serve the customers. Follow these instructions for the perfect brew:

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start chopping the ingredients.

Press the button rapidly to chop faster.

Stove:

Press the prompt button to start frying the ingredients.

Wait until the green bar is full.

Press the button again to get your perfect Risotto.

Also check: Best co-op games in Roblox

FAQs about Roblox's Restaurant Tycoon 2

Is the game hard?

While the game can be slightly confusing for new players, the instructions are clear, which helps you learn everything quickly.

Can you cook multiple cuisines in the game?

Yes, the game has multiple cuisines including American, Italian, Mexican, and many more.

Can you visit other players' restaurants?

Yes, you can visit other players' establishments to check out their dishes and help them grow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback