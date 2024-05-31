5 best Japanese food in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Restaurant Tycoon 2 allows players to serve a variety of cuisines in their establishments. Considering many of them like Japanese food and often look for it in restaurants, they must be aware of which Japanese dishes are popular and sell well. This is important to know if you wish to make a profit and add more features and levels to your restaurant in the game.

However, it can be slightly confusing with the various available options, especially for new players who want to obtain a lot of money and expand their business further. Therefore, this article will list some of the best Japanese dishes you can serve to satisfy the customers and make decent money in Restaurant Tycoon 2.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the best Japanese dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

1) Ramen Noodles

Ramen Noodles are quite popular in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Ramen Noodles are one of the most popular Japanese dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 2 that gets ordered frequently by customers. Hence, it is a must if you want happy customers and also earn good money since the dish sells for $7 per serving. To cook the Ramen Noodles, you will need these utensils:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Afterward, follow the instructions below to brew the perfect dish ready to get served.

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start chopping.

Click the button to chop faster.

Stove:

Press the right button to start boiling the items.

Wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button to stop boiling the ingredients.

Click the prompt again to start boiling the remaining items.

Wait for the green bar to fill again.

Tap the button to stop the process.

2) Miso Soup

Miso Soup is quite popular in the game and almost always in demand (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Miso Soup is yet another popular dish both in real life as well as in Restaurant Tycoon 2. It is easy to prepare and often gets ordered by customers in the game. Since it sells for $6, it is perfect to stack up the profits. To cook this item, you will need the following utensils:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Next, follow the instructions to cook the dish and serve it to the customers:

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt key to start chopping.

Tap on the button to chop faster.

Stove:

Press the prompt button to start boiling ingredients.

Wait till the green bar is full.

Click the button again to take the item off and serve it.

3) Prawn Tempura

The Prawn Tempura sells a lot in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Prawn Tempura is a starter Japanese dish in Restaurant Tycoon 2 that is quite popular among players. It tastes delicious and often gets ordered by customers. Hence, it is best to prepare it and keep it on the menu. The item also earns well considering the basic recipe goes for $5 and the advanced goes for $7.

To cook the dish, you need the following utensils:

Oven

Mixing Counter (Advanced recipe)

Deep Fryer (Advanced recipe)

Once you have them ready, it is time to cook the dish. To do so, follow these instructions.

1) Basic Recipe:

Go to the Oven and press the prompt button.

Wait till the green bar is full.

Take out the dish.

2) Advanced Recipe:

Mixing Counter:

Press the prompt button to start mixing the ingredients.

Spin the mouse to mix everything up nicely.

Deep Fryer:

Press the prompt button to start frying the item.

Hold down the button to complete the process and take off the dish.

4) Chicken Katsu

The Chicken Katsu is a sought-after dish in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Chicken Katsu is a great dish in Restaurant Tycoon 2 that you can serve at your establishment. It is hearty and sells well. Since it sells for $7, it is profitable to keep it on the menu for customers to order it. To cook this dish, you will need the following items:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Afterward, follow the instructions below to complete the process and serve it.

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to chop everything up.

Keep clicking the button to chop rapidly.

Stove (first time):

Press the right button to start boiling everything.

Wait for the green bar to get full.

Press the button to stop boiling.

Stove (second time):

Press the button to start frying the items.

Wait for the green far to fill up.

Press the button again to complete the process.

5) Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki looks great and sells quite well (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Like other items on the list, Chicken Teriyaki is a fantastic Japanese dish you can serve in Restaurant Tycoon 2. It has both basic and advanced versions that sell for $7 and $10 respectively. This means you can earn substantial money by selling this dish in the game. To prepare it, you will need the following utensils:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Teppanyaki (for advanced recipe)

Once you get an order, follow these steps to prepare the dish and serve it to the customer.

1) Basic recipe:

Preparation Counter:

Press the button to start chopping the items.

Keep clicking to chop faster.

Stove:

Go to the stove and press the button to start frying the items.

Wait for the green bar to get full.

Press the button again to stop the process.

Preparation Counter:

Press the button to add sauce.

Hold the mouse and move it left and right.

Release the button once the process is complete.

2) Advanced Recipe:

Preparation Counter:

Press the button to start chopping the items.

Keep clicking to chop faster.

Teppanyaki:

Press the button to place the items on the Teppanyaki.

Wait for the bar to fill up.

Press the button again to stop the process.

Preparation Counter:

Press the button to add sauce.

Hold the mouse and move it left and right.

Release the button once the process is complete.

FAQ's about Restaurant Tycoon 2

Is the game fun?

Yes, the game is quite fun as you get to cook food and serve it to the customers while expanding your business.

Are there multiple cuisines you can cook?

Yes, the game has multiple cuisines ranging from Italian and Japanese to Indian and American.

Can you eat at other players' restaurants?

Yes, you can visit other players to try out their dishes.

